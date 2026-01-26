Which Positions Did the Virginia Cavaliers Improve the Most in the Transfer Portal?

With the transfer portal now closed, college football programs across the nation have, for the most part, found the missing pieces to their roster. This stands true for the Virginia Cavaliers, who were a bit slow to navigate the portal compared to other teams, but don't fret—head coach Tony Elliott caught up and was able to land some remarkable talent this offseason.

Of course, some positions saw more growth than others, but all around, the Cavaliers were successful this time around. Virginia made additions in most of its positions, but which ones improved the most?

Quarterback

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Virginia knew trouble was on the horizon if it didn't draw attention to its quarterback room. Chandler Morris didn't receive an additional year of eligibility, and Daniel Kaelin, Grady Brosterhous and Bjorn Jurgensen each entered the transfer portal. UVA was left with noticeable holes in its roster.

Fortunately, Elliott was able to land Missouri transfer Beau Pribula and Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holtein. Although they, along with incoming freshman Ely Hamrick, come with immense talent, they have large shoes to fill. However, heading into their 2026 campaign, the Cavaliers could have one of the most daunting quarterback rooms in the ACC.

Running Back

Tennessee Volunters running back Peyton Lewis | David Leong-Imagn Images

After losing Harrison Waylee and J'Mari Taylor, Elliott sought out a few new offensive weapons to plug the gaps in this department. He ended up pulling Peyton Lewis of the Tennessee Volunteers, Solomon Beebe of the UAB Blazers and Jekail Middlebrook of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders out of the portal.

Elliott's aggressiveness in scoping out running backs should serve the Cavaliers well this season. Lewis, Beebe and Middlebrook each bring a wealth of knowledge and competitiveness to the field that seem to align with UVA's winning mindset,

Wide Receiver

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Four additions were made to this position, including Rico Flores Jr., Tyson Davis, Da'Shawn Martin and Jacquon Gibson. Not to mention, veterans Kameron Courtney and Jahmal Edrine are returning to Scott Stadium. With this squad on the field, Virginia should be rather confident.

This was a key area that Elliott knew UVA needed to focus on in the portal, and he certainly checked it off his list. Although it seemed to take him some time to start building momentum with transfers this year, his patience has paid off. He managed to acquire some top names, particularly on offense, who will undoubtedly bring a substantial amount of talent and skill to the program.

More Virginia Football News: