The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's 35-31 Loss to NC State
Virginia racked up over 500 yards of total offense on the road in Raleigh, but the Cavaliers could not make enough plays down the stretch and lost to the Wolfpack 35-31.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from yesterday's loss to NC State.
The Good
The Cavaliers’ 31 points are the most in the series since the 2012 contest in Raleigh, which is also the Hoos’ most recent win (33-6) of the series.
• Virginia amassed 514 yards of total offense, the most in a game since compiling 525 at Coastal Carolina last season. Today's performance marks the third time under head coach Tony Elliott in which the UVA offense produced at least 500 yards (at NC State – 2025; at Coastal Carolina – 2024; vs. Richmond - 2022).
• The last time UVA had 500 yards of total offense and lost was at Pittsburgh in 2021, when the Cavaliers recorded 514 yards of total offense and fell 48-38.
• Virginia rushed for 257 yards, the third time under Elliott that UVA has accumulated 250 or more rushing yards (at NC State – 2025; at Coastal Carolina – 2024; vs. Richmond – 2022;). It was the first 250+ yard rushing performance against an ACC school under Elliott and since recording 262 against Boston College in 2020.
• The Virginia offensive line did not allow a sack for the second-straight game.
• UVA converted 13 of its 19 third down attempts (68%) while NC State was 1-for-7. The only Wolfpack third down conversion came on their penultimate possession of the game.
• UVA committed its first turnover of the season with an interception in the end zone with 1:07 to play.
• Virginia started the game with back-to-back 75-yard touchdown drives. The Cavaliers had the ball for 20:04 in the first half compared to 9:56 by the Wolfpack.
• With a 9-yard TD rush by Taylor and a 3-yard TD reception by Sage Ennis, UVA now has six touchdowns in goal-to-go situations in as many opportunities this season
J’Mari Taylor broke for a 39-yard rushing touchdown on the very first drive of the game. It marked his 13th straight game with a rushing touchdown, dating back to his tenure at NC Central. He now has 28 career touchdowns, five of which have been while at UVA.
• Taylor now has seven career multi-rushing TD performances. He had two rushing TDs in his Cavalier debut against Coastal Carolina (8/30). Taylor is the first Cavalier with multiple rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games since Mike Hollins did so in 2023.
• Taylor’s five rushing TDs on the season are more than any UVA rusher finished with last season, and the most since Hollins finished with seven in 2023.
• Taylor is also the first Cavalier tailback with three rushing touchdowns in a game since 2023 when Mike Hollins had three against then-No. 10 North Carolina.
• Taylor is the first UVA player with four rushing TDs in the first two games of the season since Kevin Parks (5) in 2011.
• For the second consecutive game, Cam Ross had at least 140 all-purpose yards. Against NC State, he had 40 yards receiving, 19 on kick returns, and 81 on punt returns, including a 48-yard punt return at Carter-Finley Stadium.
• Noah Vaughn’s 20-yard rush in the first quarter was the longest of his career.
• Sage Ennis’ 3-yard touchdown reception with 17 seconds left in the first half was the first of his career. Prior to the TD, Ennis briefly exited the game due to an apparent injury.
The Bad
- The run defense was not very good. The Cavaliers gave up 216 yards rushing, including 140 yards to Hollywood Smothers, who averaged over eight yards per carry and two touchdowns. While William & Mary and Stanford are not going to pose huge threats on the ground, Florida State and Louisville certainly will.
- NC State averaged over seven yards per play
- Virginia was 3-5 in the red zone, NC State was 3-3
- Not converting the fourth down late in the game
- NC State had five drives of at least 70 yards
The Ugly
- A loss is always ugly, even if it was close. A win in this game could have been huge for the program and while it does not kill their season in any way, they blew an opportunity in this game.
- No sacks in this game. UVA had five tackles for loss, but they could not get to CJ Bailey and disrupt him enough.