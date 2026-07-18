Three burning questions for Virginia's secondary in 2026

Some of Virginia's most notable defensive players throughout the years have roamed the secondary. Hall of Famers like Ronde Barber and Anthony Poindexter come to mind, but Juan Thornhill, Jonas Sanker, and Chase Minnifield have left their mark on the program.

This year's squad may not have any surefire future NFL players on its roster, but there's plenty of talent and depth to live up to the high standard set by last year's unit, which ranked third in the ACC in overall pass defense (195.6 yards allowed per game) and fourth in interceptions (14) and fewest touchdown passes allowed (15).

A host of newcomers will battle a few holdovers for starting spots. Here are three important questions for Virginia's last line of defense in the 2026 season:

1. How quickly will continuity come?

Two of the top candidates to see significant time at cornerback are transfers: Jacobie Henderson (Rutgers) and Omillo Agard (Wisconsin). So is presumptive free safety Brandyn Hillman (Michigan). All bring experience in the Big Ten, home of the past three national champions.

That doesn't guarantee immediate success, though. They all must learn coordinator John Rudzinski's defensive system and find a comfort level with each other. Some may have different responsibilities than they did at their former schools. A secondary is like an offensive line in that one weak link can prove disastrous.

Although Virginia's schedule is relatively forgiving this fall, the Cavaliers open with one of their biggest defensive challenges of the season: N.C. State and dangerous dual-threat quarterback C.J. Bailey, who torched them last year. They need to be ready right away.

2. Can the holdovers take a step forward?

Ethan Minter started every game for Virginia at strong safety last season, and Donovan Platt made 12 starts at cornerback. Corey Costner saw action in every contest as a true freshman.

All three were important contributors. This year, they'll be asked to do even more, since they're the ones who are most familiar with Rudzinski's schemes.

None put up eye-popping statistics, but Costner showed a knack for making big plays, including an interception in the ACC championship game against Duke. Minter and Platt are steady and dependable and may be asked to help translate the game plan to their new teammates.

3. Who'll be a takeaway artist?

Ja'son Prevard, who led the Cavaliers with three interceptions last season, has graduated. So did Antonio Clary, who tied for second with Costner and linebacker Kam Robinson with two picks each.

As previously discussed, Virginia's three losses last season came in games with a dearth of takeaways. Robinson should be a menace at linebacker, but the secondary will need to provide some takeaways as well.

Henderson might be the best candidate. He was extremely active last season on a so-so defense at Rutgers and was named second-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2024 at Marshall. Also, Platt returned a fumble 61 yards for a key touchdown for Virginia in last season's win over Louisville.