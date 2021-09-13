Three Cavaliers Named ACC Players of the Week

Brennan Armstrong, Jelani Woods, and Olusegun Oluwatimi made the ACC’s Players of the Week list in week two.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its Week Two ACC Players of the Week on Monday and three Virginia Cavaliers made the list.

Brennan Armstrong (quarterback), Olusegun Oluwatimi (offensive lineman) and Jelani Woods (receiver) were named ACC Players of the Week.

Brennan Armstrong was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second week in a row after completing a career-high 27 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 42-14 victory over Illinois. The 405 yards was the fourth-most passing yards in a game in UVA history. Armstrong is the ACC leader in total offense per game (387.5 yards) and passing (372 yards). Only two other UVA quarterbacks have won back-to-back ACC Quarterback of the Week in program history.

Center Olusegun Oluwatimi was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week as part of a stellar UVA offensive line that gave up zero sacks in 40 passing plays. The Hoos racked up 556 yards of total offense and Brennan Armstrong was the only quarterback in college football who was pressured four times or less against an FBS opponent this week. Oluwatimi also recorded nine pancake blocks.

Finally, tight end Jelani Woods earned the ACC Receiver of the Week award after a breakout performance of five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown, including three receptions of 28 yards or more. Woods surpassed his 2019 season total for receiving yards at Oklahoma State and nearly surpassed his season total for receiving yards for the 2020 season in the game against Illinois.