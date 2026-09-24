When Virginia first scheduled this Saturday's football matchup with Delaware, it probably seemed like the perfect fit: a program that was transitioning to the FBS level and could provide a comfortable victory as Tony Elliott worked to build the Cavaliers into winners.

In Elliott's fifth season, Virginia is notably better -- but so are the Blue Hens. They reached a bowl game in their FBS debut after decades as FCS playoff contenders. And if the Cavaliers underestimate their opponent Saturday, they could be facing their first losing streak in two seasons.

Here are three big questions the Cavaliers hope to answer on Saturday:

1. Can their defense rebound?

The offense wasn't at its best against West Virginia last week, but it did amass 354 total yards and score 27 points -- enough to win most games. It was the other side of the ball that struggled after looking dominant in lopsided victories over NC State and Norfolk State.

Delaware's Nick Minicucci isn't the dual threat that WVU's Michael Hawkins was, so the Cavaliers don't have to worry as much about the Blue Hens' running game. But Minicucci does have a strong arm and two explosive receivers in Sean Wilson (18 receptions, 288 yards, three TDs) and Da'Wain Lofton (13-258-1).

Both are capable of making the kind of chunk plays that plagued the Cavaliers against WVU. They'll need better coverage from their secondary -- and a more effective pass rush to get Minicucci out of rhythm. Virginia registered just one sack against the Mountaineers.

2. Can they reestablish the run?

Virginia's 157 rushing yards against West Virginia was by far its lowest total of the season, in part because the Cavaliers spent much of the second half playing from behind. They'd love to return to the run-first game plan that sparked their two victories and spread plenty of carries among Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Xay Davis, Noah Vaughn, and Peyton Lewis.

Delaware's defense may have different ideas. The Blue Hens have allowed opponents just 2.9 yards per carry through three games, so Virginia's veteran offensive line will have its work cut out for it.

As always, a strong running game sets the stage for the play-action passes that have made Beau Pribula successful so far. Rico Flores Jr. made his Virginia debut last week after missing the first two games with hamstring issues, and the Cavaliers would love to get him more involved.

3. Can they stay focused?

There are plenty of potential distractions, starting with what should be an emotional pregame atmosphere honoring the lives of Lavell Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, who were klled by gunfire from a fellow student in 2022.

There's also the danger of a hangover from last week's disappointing performance against WVU, and the temptation to look past Delaware to next week's visit to Florida State, when the Cavaliers resume their ACC schedule.

This is a veteran team with strong leadership, so attention to detail is to be expected. A thorough performance and decisive win could help the Cavaliers regain their swagger as they shoot for at least a share of a second straight ACC regular-season title.