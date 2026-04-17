Three Bold Predictions For Virginia's Spring Game On Saturday

Virginia is set to have their spring game on Saturday, and it will be the fans' first time to get a chance to look at the 2026 team. Here are three bold predictions for tomorrow afternoon.

1. Beau Pribula will throw for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns

Pribula has been steady throughout the spring and extremely impressive for the Cavaliers. The former Missouri transfer has a lot of playing and starter experience. He is steady, composed, and poised. It feels like he needs one good performance to take the starting job for Virginia. It will be interesting with the number of new transfers the Cavaliers have. Despite the new faces and players, Pribula should be able to make the plays necessary to have a good afternoon and separate himself in the quarterback room.

2. All three transfer running backs will score a touchdown

Now, I know this sounds crazy with what we have listed below, but there are multiple ways to score a touchdown in football. Solomon Beebe has the speed and elusiveness to score on a long screen pass or potentially on a pass play. Jekail Middlebrook is your workhorse and a power back that can break multiple tackles and score a touchdown. Then you have Peyton Lewis, who specializes in short-yardage situations and is also tough to bring down and a touchdown machine. The combination of these three should be a big day despite the growth of the defensive line and improvements.

3. Virginia Defensive Line Will Be Unblockable

The defensive line is new and improved for the Cavaliers, and they very well could be better than last year. The additions of Nnanna Anyanwu, Matthew Fobbs-White, Zion Wilson, Devon Baxter, Darrion Henry-Young, and Ezekiel Larry. The defensive line has been one of the topics of the spring, and they are extremely talented. Saturday will be the first time to see them together in action. Fobbs-White will be the one to watch. Here is head coach Tony Elliot on Fobbs-White.

"First thing is that he's a football player. I mean, he loves ball. You could tell he's a very focused young man. eager to get better, to be coached and to learn. I think he was looking for just a situation to where he could get back to being himself. And I think the bandit position that we have allows him to be able to do some of that from a two-point stance. And so you saw the productivity, but then when you met him in person, you saw just the intangibles that he brings,” said Elliot.

“Yeah, he's, like I said, he's very focused, very business-like, no nonsense. It was yes or no, sir. There wasn't a whole lot of small talk with him. And you've seen that as well. I mean, he's very intentional. He comes out to practice, eager to learn. He's a guy that wants to get it right. And so you see those traits carry over to the practice field, which I anticipated going to serve him well as he continues to develop in this program.”