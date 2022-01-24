Three-Star OT McKale Boley Commits to Virginia

The reinforcements keep coming for the Virginia offensive line.

Three-star offensive tackle McKale Boley announced his commitment to the UVA football program in a social media post on Monday.

Boley, a 6'5", 285-pound offensive tackle from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, originally committed to Colorado, but decommitted from the Buffaloes on November 23rd and reopened his recruitment.

Boley picked up an offer from Virginia through UVA's offensive line coach Garett Tujague on January 2nd and he announced his commitment to UVA on Monday evening.

Boley is a top-25 prospect from the state of Mississippi and a top-100 offensive tackle in the country from the class of 2022. His father, Michael Boley, was the 2004 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year at Southern Mississippi, played in the NFL for nine seasons, and won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants.

Boley is the third addition to the heavily-depleted Virginia offensive line this week, joining Georgetown grad transfer Mac Hollensteiner and fellow class of 2022 offensive tackle Houston Curry.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

