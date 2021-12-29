Kyle Guy Signs 10-Day Contract with the Miami Heat

Guy had been playing with the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League this season

Kyle Guy is back in the ranks of the NBA.

The former UVA standout signed a 10-day contract to join the Miami Heat, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday night.

Guy is currently in his third season of professional basketball and has been playing for the Cleveland Charge, the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, this season. Through 11 games played this season, Guy is averaging 21.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, and 4.9 assists per game. He is also shooting 36.3% from three-point range and 44.6% from the floor. Guy is ninth in the G League in three-pointers made with 37 made threes this season.

Guy was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He signed a two-way contract and played a total of 37 games with the Kings over the next two seasons before his contract expired.

The Miami Heat have had several players enter COVID-19 protocols in the last several days, the latest of which being All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. According to the NBA's modified COVID-19 policies, teams are allowed to sign a replacement player to a 10-day hardship contract without impacting the team's salary cap. It seems that the Heat will be exercising that option to bring Guy to Miami.

Guy has not played a game in the NBA since scoring six points in Sacramento's 121-99 loss to the Utah Jazz on May 5th, 2016.

Miami's next two games are at San Antonio on Wednesday night and at Houston on Friday night.

