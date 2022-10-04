WATCH: UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude Shows Incredible Athleticism in Mixtape

Virginia commit Elijah Gertrude had the internet abuzz this week in a highlight video in which he showed off his incredible athleticism and leaping ability. Gertrude, a four-star guard who announced his commitment to UVA last month, had a number of highlight dunks, blocks, as well as some smooth three-pointers all in one 60-second video which you can watch below:

After watching Gertrude fly through the air with ease in that video, it's difficult not to make comparisons to perhaps the most athletic Cavalier to play at UVA in the Tony Bennett era, Justin Anderson. Former UVA star point guard London Perrantes went ahead and made that comparison already in a tweet this week.

UVA fans are certainly looking forward to seeing Elijah Gertrude throw down dunks like these at John Paul Jones Arena starting in 2023.

