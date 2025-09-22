Virginia and Louisville's Week Six Matchup Gets Kickoff Time and TV Channel
The Virginia Cavaliers will be making their way toward Louisville in early October to kick off the month against the Cardinals. Does UVA have what it takes to come out on top?
Based on their recent performance, the answer is a confident maybe. Virginia recently came off of two good wins, one of which was a colossal week three 55-16 victory over William & Mary. By the time week four rolled around, UVA was already in game mode and hit the ground running in the first quarter, leaving Stanford in the dust early on. The final score was 48-20, bringing Virginia to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
When week six arrives next month, the Cavaliers will have another opportunity to take center stage and show what they can do. On Saturday, Oct. 4, they will play an away game against Louisville at 3:30 p.m. EST., with the matchup readily available for viewing on ESPN2 or the ACC Network.
Will UVA Be Able To Turn Up the Heat in Time?
Virginia has placed itself in a solid position this season and has shown vast improvements since their discouraging 2024 campaign. Even though they've shown growth, their high momentum must continue if they want to earn a more propitious reputation.
With the Cavaliers' explosive offense as of late, there is a strong possibility that UVA will claim the win. However, their defensive unit appears to be stuck in an ongoing struggle. The way that they perform in week five's game against Florida State will be telling — has the defense been able to pull it together, or is the offense still carrying the weight? The outcome will largely determine the expectations set for their appearance against Louisville in October.
At this time, Louisville owns an overall record of 3-0 and 0-0 in conference play. Since the matchup is taking place at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, home of the Cardinals, Louisville already has a leg up in the game.
The last time the two teams faced each other was during the 2024 season when the Cardinals edged out Virginia, posting a score of 24-20. UVA is hoping to make a comeback, but Virginia knows that there's still work that needs to be done in such a small amount of time. Many are questioning if their efforts will be deemed successful.
However, Tony Elliot said it best during a recent press conference, "Don't try to be superhuman, but you've got to have a good understanding of your opponent, what you're going up against, and you've got to prepare to the standard. You've got to block out the noise."
The program should carry Elliot's mindset throughout the rest of the season, but particularly for their upcoming games when they will inevitably be challenged. With Virginia on the rise after winning its recent matchups, hopes are held high for the program. Nonetheless, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding Virginia, but perhaps they can put all doubts to rest once and for all.