Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Defensive Backs
While Virginia's offense has made headlines led by studs like quarterback Chandler Morris, running back J'Mari Taylor, and wide receiver Trell Harris, the defense was the difference-maker in last week's game against Louisville. The Cardinals'. offense kept making vital mistakes, and Virginia's defense capitalized, forcing two turnovers for scores. In Week Six, Virginia proved it can play as a well-rounded unit on both sides of the ball.
Let's take a look at the defensive back group and see how well they are stopping opposing air attacks and fitting in the run game, so far this season.
Devin Neal
30 Total, 13 Solo, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 Sack, 4 PD
Neal is a leader not only for Virginia's secondary, but also for the entire defensive unit. Neal brings an incredible amount of experience to Virginia, transferring to Charlottesville after two years at Louisville and three at Baylor. The senior does it all for the defense, leading the team in total tackles, solo tackles, and passes defended.
Donavon Platt
18 Total, 11 Solo, FR, 3 PD
Platt is now six games into his career with the Hoo's. The defensive back transferred to UVA after three seasons playing with Army at West Point. Platt had a massive year for the Black Knights in 2024, intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble recovery along with 15 total tackles in 14 games. Platt has already proven to be a weapon in Virginia's pass defense, ranking second in passes defended.
Ethan Minter
22 Total, 12 Solo, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT
Minter is now in his second year in Charlottesville. The sophomore has already had a larger impact for the defense in the 2025 season, securing a career-high in total tackles through just six games, compared to 12 last season. Minter ranks second on UVA in terms of solo tackles this season, behind just Devin Neal.
Jordan Robinson
16 Total, 8 Solo, 1 TFL, 1 PD
Robinson is another experienced transfer in the Virginia secondary. Robinson played one season at both Kentucky and Cincinnati before coming to the Cavaliers. The graduate transfer played in double-digit games for both programs before entering the transfer portal and inevitably choosing Virginia as a three-star recruit.
Ja'Son Prevard
9 Total, 3 Solo, 2 INT, 2 PD
Prevard has made a name for himself on the national level by intercepting FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos in overtime to upset the Seminoles. The play was actually Prevard's second interception of the ACC matchup. The junior has made himself known in just six weeks at UVA after leaving Morgan State after two years, where he showed his skills as a pass defender, leading the entire MEAC conference in passes defended back in 2023.
Emmanuel Karnley
17 Total, 12 Solo, 2 TFL, 2 PD
Karnley is a piece that Virginia was able to pry away from Miami this season. According to 247Sports, the California product was ranked the 13th-best cornerback transfer this offseason. Karnley spent just one semester at Miami after leaving Arizona after two seasons. The junior appeared in double-digit games his sophomore year for Arizona in 2024, totaling 16 tackles and five pass breakups.
Christian Charles
22 Total, 10 Solo, 0.5 TFL, 2 PD
Charles is now lining up for Virginia after playing three seasons in Tennessee's defensive backfield. Charles did not have much of a role as a freshman, but his role grew exponentially his sophomore year. Sadly, Charles saw his production dip in 2024, before tearing his Achilles, causing him to miss 2023, deciding to then leave the SEC for UVA. The senior has had a solid year with the Hoo's thus far, ranking fifth in total tackles.
Da'Marcus Crosby II
5 Total, 2 Solo
Crosby II has not seen a ton of reps for Virginia, so far this season. The senior has only appeared in three games so far, since transferring from New Mexico State. Crosby II also spent 2023 at Sam Houston, where he led the nation in interception return yards with 70. Crosby II was named First Team All-Conference USA that season. The Texas native also spent two seasons playing JUCO ball at Kilgore College, where he played with fellow UVA teammate Wallace Unamba.
Corey Costner
9 Total, 4 Solo, 2 PD
Costner is the youngest member of this group. According to 247Sports, the freshman enrolled at Virginia this year as a three-star recruit and the 25th-ranked player in all of Maryland. Costner has not gotten a ton of reps in 2025, but his best performances came in Week One in Coastal Carolina. The safety recorded 3 tackles and one pass defended in the Hoo's first game of the season.
Grade: A-