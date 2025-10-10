Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Tight Ends
Virginia's offense has been lighting up the scoreboard so far this season. Their running backs and wide receives have gotten most of the glory for UVA's incredible offensive performances through six weeks but the Hoo's do have some weapons at the tight end position this season.
Let's take a look at the tight ends factoring into both the pass and running game in Charlottesville.
Dakota Twitty
Twitty currently finds himself on the bench after suffering a lower-leg injury less than a minute into the Louisville game. The senior had been making an impact in the Virginia pass game, having the biggest game of the season against Florida State, reeling in five receptions against the Seminoles. Twitty had already reached career highs in receptions (11), yards (129), and yards per reception (11.7) before his injury. The North Carolina product has dealt with injury issues in the past, missing all of 2022 after injuring his ACL in camp. Twitty came into 2025 after winning the team's Most Improved Offensive Player award last season.
Sage Ennis
Ennis is now playing his fifth season of college football, beginning his career at Clemson in 2021. Ennis spent three seasons with the Tigers, collecting just six receptions and no scores during that span. The Florida native came over to Virginia last season but did not produce much, catching just one pass before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Luckily, 2025 has actually been off to a solid start for Ennis. The tight end has already caught three touchdowns, including a 6-yard score in the Florida State upset win. Ennis is another high-IQ football player and individual, being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times while enrolled at Clemson.
John Rogers
Rogers is now in his sophomore year with the Hoo's. The Virginia native did see some time on the field in three games last season. Despite seeing some reps, Rogers did not record a catch the entire season. Now in year two, Rogers has gotten some looks from quarterback Chandler Morris, especially with the injury to Twitty. Rogers has appeared in two games, including last week's matchup when Twitty went down early. The third-string tight end reeled in two passes for 40 yards in the overtime Virginia win.
Walker Wallace
Wallace is an interesting player because he decided to play football at Virginia after playing college lacrosse at Cornell. Wallace is a gifted lacrosse player - making 41 career appearances for Cornell, culminating in a 2025 National Championship for the Big Red. According to Virginia Athletics, Wallace decided to play college lacrosse over football despite helping lead his high school to the state championship game and their best record in program history. Wallace chose to come to UVA as his family has a history at the university. The transfer's mother ran track, while his uncle played football at Virginia in the 1980s. The former lacrosse star has appeared in two games for the Hoo's this season but has not registered any targets or any receptions, thus far.
Grade: C+