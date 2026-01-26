Virginia Cavaliers Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

If there's any position that Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott knew needed the most work this offseason, it's the quarterback department.

During their 2025 campaign, signal caller Chandler Morris led the pack, and he was incredibly successful in doing so. Unfortunately, that was his last year at UVA; the NCAA denied him an additional year of eligibility.

This immediately threw the Cavaliers into a dilemma—losing a starter as skilled as Morris, particularly after a phenomenal run to the ACC Championship Game, is never desirable.

Virginia's woes didn't stop there, however. Once the transfer portal opened, Elliott lost additional quarterbacks. Sophomore Daniel Kaelin entered the portal, ultimately finding his new home with Nebraska. Senior Grady Brosterhous and freshman Bjorn Jurgensen also entered the portal, and while Brosterhous continues to explore his options, Jurgensen landed with Hawaii.

This led up to Elliott tackling the portal with the intentions of strengthening his quarterback room, and it's evident that he was successful.

Snapshot of UVA's Quarterback Room

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Missouri transfer Beau Pribula was the most notable quarterback addition to Virginia's program this offseason. He is expected to be a starter, and as a senior, he brings plenty of experience ad veetran energy to Scott Stadium. He completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4%, logging 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions along the way.

Another valuable addition to UVA was that of Eli Holstein, a Pittsburgh transfer who completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,081 yards at 61.6%, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Holstein will be a junior, bridging the gap between Pribula and Elliott's incoming freshman Ely Hamrick.

Hamrick is a budding 6'4", 215-pound quarterback hailing from Asheville, N.C. Developing his skills will be imperative to UVA's success long-term. As Elliott noted during his early signing period press conference in early December:

"But really excited about Eliy, you know, he was the first guy that committed in his class. He was also the first one to get his paperwork in one second after 7 a.m. Just kind of tells you what kind of guy he is and still playing. He's a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of North Carolina, super excited about his potential and his opportunity, and what he can bring, his skill set..."

Despite facing a substantial amount of loss to this quarterback room, Elliott navigated the portal with intention, and he didn't settle for just anyone. Between transfers Pribula and Holstein, along with the young talent held by Hamrick, Virginia should be in good hands this season.

