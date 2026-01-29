Virginia Cavaliers Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Running Backs

The Virginia Cavaliers were initially considered one of the biggest losers in the transfer portal this offseason, but they didn't hold that title for very long.

Head coach Tony Elliott started making some waves in the portal, pulling top players off the board. His offensive additions were particularly notable, replenishing his quarterback, wide receiver and running back rooms.

With the portal now closed, let's take a look at how Virginia's running back room is stacking up ahead of the 2026 season.

Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Room

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Virginia's key running back duo Harrison Waylee and J'Mari Taylor not returning, Elliott had his work cut out for him—he needed to fill those gaps rather quickly. To add to the mayhem, Davis Lane chose to enter the transfer portal, leaving yet another hole in the roster; he is still exploring the portal and is on the hunt for a new program.

Taylor's absence will be noticeable on the field, especially early in the season. Last year, he rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns on 222 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. Fortunately, Elliott was able to land a trio of skilled running backs who are expected to provide immense depth to the position.

One of the three transfers includes sophomore Jekail Middlebrook, who previously played for Middle Tennessee. During his 2025 campaign, he rushed for 752 yards and four touchdowns on 140 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis was another player whom Elliott pulled out of the portal this offseason. As a sophomore last year, Lewis rushed for 290 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. Hailing from Salem, Va., Lewis will be returning to his home state.

Sophomore Solomon Beebe from the UAB Blazers will also be heading to Virginia for the 2026 season. During his latest campaign with the Blazers, he rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

Elliott's running back room is gearing up to be one of his strongest units on the field. Having lost veteran players, UVA's incredibly successful run in the ACC this past season, uncertainty loomed as to whether Elliott would be able to plug the gaps. Despite the slow start on the portal, he did a fine job landing players who not only bring experience but also match the winning mindset his returning players maintain.

More Virginia Football News: