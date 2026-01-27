Way-Too-Early Win-Loss Projection for Virginia Football After ACC Schedule Release

The official ACC college football schedule was released tonight at 6 p.m. ET, and that means that we now have a solidified picture of what the Virginia Cavaliers will be facing during their upcoming campaign.

Full 2026 Schedule for the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

As announced today, the Cavaliers will be competing on the following dates:

Week 1: NC State (Aug. 29 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Week 2: OPEN (Sept. 5)

Week 3: Norfolk State (Sept. 12 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 4: West Virginia (Sept. 19 - Charlotte, N.C.)

Week 5: Delaware (Sept. 26 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 6: Florida State (Oct. 3 - Tallahassee, Fla.)

Week 7: Syracuse (Oct. 10 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 8: SMU (Oct. 17 - Dallas, Texas)

Week 9: Duke (Oct. 23/24 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 10: Wake Forest (Oct. 31 - Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Week 11: OPEN (Nov. 7)

Week 12: California (Nov. 14 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 13: North Carolina (Nov. 21 - Charlottesville, Va.)

Week 14: Virginia Tech (Nov. 28 - Blacksburg, Va.)

Win-Loss Projections for Each Game

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine | Travis Register-Imagn Images

UVA vs. NC State

NC State handed Virginia a 35-31 loss early in their 2025 campaign. Although UVA bounced back shortly after and entered a stunning winning streak, facing a loss that soon became rather concerning. This time around, the programs will be facing off in a new location, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Projection: NC State 33 - Virginia 27

UVA vs. Norfolk State

Norfolk State finished last season with a hideous 1-11 overall record. Considering the performance imbalance between the Cavaliers and the Spartans, I would expect Virginia to clinch the victory by a large margin.

Projection: Virginia 41 - Norfolk State 17

UVA vs. West Virginia

The Mountaineers weren't considered strong competitors throughout much of their season, ultimately finishing 4-8 overall. However, this will be a road matchup, which automatically adds to the challenge for the Cavaliers.

Projection: Virginia 28 - West Virginia 23

UVA vs. Delaware

As a home game at Scott Stadium, UVA is already at an advantage here. Having finished 7-6 overall, the Blue Hens do come with a level of competitiveness, but I don't think it will be enough to defeat Virginia.

Projection: Virginia 42 - Delaware 20

UVA vs. Florida State

This is where things start to heat up. Last year, the Cavaliers shocked the nation with a 46-38 upset over the Seminoles. This year will be telling—was this victory just a fluke, or is Virginia the stronger program?

Projection: Virginia 31 - Florida State 30

UVA vs. Syracuse

After a grueling week playing the Seminoles, the Cavaliers should have a smoother week against Syracuse. Finishing 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the ACC, there isn't a ton of comparison here.

Projection: Virginia 26 - Syracuse 21

UVA vs. SMU

Bouncing right back into the thick of competitive play, this will likely be a tough matchup for UVA, and one that could easily slip through the Cavaliers' fingers. To add to the pressure, this will be a road game for Virginia.

Projection: SMU 25 - Virginia 20

UVA vs. Duke

After facing heartbreak at the ACC Championship Game, Virginia is looking for a comeback against the Blue Devils. This will be a key opportunity for UVA to solidify itself as a serious ACC title contender. I'm leaning toward Duke claiming the victory, but after seeing Virginia nail upset after upset last year, it wouldn't be a complete shock for the Hoos to claim a tight win.

Projection: Duke 26 - Virginia 23

UVA vs. Wake Forest

If these predictions are correct, Virginia will be off track at this point in the season after facing two consecutive losses to SMU and Duke. But that doesn't mean that they can't get back on the horse this week. The Cavaliers let their guard down around the Demon Deacon last year, so they must be more attentive this time around.

Projection: Virginia 22 - Wake Forest 17

UVA vs. California

I could see this meeting going either way. The last time these two programs faced each other was in early November, and Virginia won 31-21. This is another home game for UVA, so they already have a leg up.

Projection: Virginia 37 - California 34

UVA vs. North Carolina

Approaching the end of the regular season, Virginia will likely use up most of their remaining fuel against the Tar Heels. Once again, this is a home game for the Cavaliers, but I'm thinking this will be a too-close-for-comfort matchup.

Projection: Virginia 24 - North Carolina 22

UVA vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia won their last meeting against the Hokies 27-7. Given that this is an away game and their final regular-season contest, I'd expect a closer score this time.

Projection: Virginia 27 - Virginia Tech 24

