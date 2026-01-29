Virginia Cavaliers Post-Transfer Portal Review: Wide Receivers

The Virginia Cavaliers made substantial improvements in the transfer portal this year, making this yet another successful offseason for head coach Tony Elliott. Although Virginia's incoming transfer class appears to be quite solid, the true test will be how they perform once the regular season kicks off.

Elliott's wide receiver room in particular is looking solid. With the portal now closed, let's take a look at who the Cavaliers are working with.

Assessing UVA's Wide Receiver Room

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers watched several of their wide receivers enter the transfer portal this month, including Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Green Jr. and Suderian Harrison. With so much loss in a short period of time, this was another key area Elliott had to draw his attention toward.

Already grappling with his quarterback room in shambles and facing a dwindling number of running backs, Elliott's offensive unit needed to be the prime focus right off the bat. Just as Elliott managed to reel in notable players to plug his gaps at quarterback and running back, he was able to do the same when it came to receivers.

Four UVA veterans left, and four walked in. Among Elliott's incoming transfer wide receivers are Rico Flores Jr., Jacquon Gibson, Da'Shawn Martin and Tyson Davis.

Flores Jr. is a UCLA transfer who recorded 26 receptions for 274 receiving yards, averaging 10.5 yards per catch as a sophomore in 2025. Nov. 15 marked one of his best games, when he logged two receptions for 59 yards with an average of 29.5 yards per catch.

Fellow sophomore Da'Shawn Martin is coming to Virginia after playing two seasons with Kent State. During his latest campaign, he posted 33 receptions for 507 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Providing more experience to the mix will be junior Tyson Davis. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Davis played for Central Michigan. Throughout last year, he recorded 25 receptions for 323 yards at an average of 12.9 yards per catch.

Gibson is another key receiver brought on by Elliott, coming from the Massachusetts Minutemen, where he played for three seasons. Last year, he registered 63 receptions for 616 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. By the time his 2026 campaign rolls around, he will be a senior, bringing quite a bit more experience to the table. Gibson is likely going to fall in line as one of UVA's leaders this year.

However, the Cavaliers won't be without returning wide receivers this year. In fact, both Kameron Courtney and Jahmal Edrine will be back at Scott Stadium for the 2026 season. Courtney logged 25 receptions for 24 yards last year, while Edrine registered 46 receptions for 564 yards and one touchdown.

Between the new faces and two returning receivers, Elliott's wide receiver room is equipped with some weapons heading into their upcoming campaign.

More Virginia Football News: