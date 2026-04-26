Virginia Edge Mitchell Melton Signs an Undrafted Free Agent Deal With the Indianapolis Colts

The top pass rusher for the 2025 Virginia Cavaliers squad has found his new NFL home. Melton has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts and is going to have a chance to make the roster of one of the best teams in the NFL. The Colts are looking to build off their big season a year ago and make it to the postseason.

Last season for the Cavaliers, Melton finished with 27 total tackles and five sacks. He generated 53 pressures, ranking 10th among Power Four defenders, while also earning a strong 77.9 run-defense grade according to Pro Football Focus. One of his top games a season ago was in the Cavaliers overtime win over Louisville, a game that earned him ACC honors.

Melton was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second consecutive week after tallying five tackles, including two sacks (first career multi-sack effort), one forced fumble, and a pass breakup in UVA’s 30-27 overtime win.

Melton started his career in Columbus, playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes for five seasons, including their 2024 national championship season. During his time at Ohio State, Melton appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 12 tackles (6 solo), 3.5 TFL and two sacks.

How will UVA replace him?

I think that Virginia is going to have one of the better front fours in the ACC this upcoming season, but that does not mean that they are not going to miss Melton. Melton was the best pass rusher for the Cavaliers last season and that type of production and leadership is not easily replaced.

This was something that Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discussed during the spring:

"It was the production is really the trait we were looking for, first and foremost. Encouraged that we had Fish (Fisher Camac) coming back and enjoy developing and some other young promising guys. The biggest thing was just to try and find guys that have been productive. And then look at the measurables, try to make sure we match some of the link that we had. The ability to run, the ability to be physical against the run, and then in that same guy be able to find guys that can go get the passer. And so I think we got a good little mix in this class."

Expect Virginia to still be salty on defense, despite Melton getting his first shot in the NFL.