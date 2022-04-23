Virginia Football Blue-White Game Live Updates

Virginia football's first spring game in the Tony Elliott era is underway. Follow along with live updates and analysis for the UVA football Blue-White Game on Saturday afternoon

See the complete Blue and White rosters here:

White Team Drive - 15:00 1Q

The first play of the Blue-White scrimmage is a five-yard rush up the middle for Mike Hollins. Brennan Armstrong then throws back-to-back incomplete passes to Lavel Davis Jr. on the left sideline and Dillon Tennyson on the right sideline and the White team goes three-and-out.

Blue Team Drive - 14:11 1Q

Brennan Armstrong throws complete to Grant Misch for a first down. Armstrong goes right back to Misch on the next play for a 27-yard pickup down the right seam. UVA goes on the ground to Amaad Foston for a short pickup. Armstrong continues to march the Blue team down the field as he finds Dontayvion Wicks for a sliding catch inside the ten-yard line. A short gain to Foston again and an Armstrong incompletion sets up a third down. The White team defense makes a stand as Coen King deflects Armstrong's third-down pass and the Blue Team settles for a 26-yard Brendan Farrell field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Blue 3, White 0

White Team Drive - 11:33 1Q

Mike Hollins catches a pass for seven yards from Armstrong. Armstrong gives to Hollins on the ground and he is stopped for no gain by D'Sean Perry. Armstrong's third-down pass to Tennyson is incomplete as Tennyson can't quite make the over-the-shoulder catch. White team goes three-and-out again.

Blue Team Drive - 10:10 1Q

Amaad Foston carries for two yards before getting tackled by Chayce Chalmers. Armstrong throws in the flat to Keytaon Thompson who is stopped by Anthony Johnson after a short gain. White team brings a blitz on third down and the whistles blow the play dead before three defenders reach Armstrong for a sack. Blue team punts for the first time.

White Team Drive - 8:05 1Q

Run game not working for either team early on - Mike Hollins stopped by Aaron Faumui for a loss of one on first down. Armstrong finds tight end Sackett Wood Jr. in the middle of the field for a pick up of 10 yards. Mike Hollins runs up the middle on third-and-one and comes up just short. On fourth-and-inches, Hollins gets the ball from Armstrong again and is tackled in the backfield by Ben Smiley for a turnover-on-downs.

Blue Team Drive - 6:20 1Q

Amaad Foston runs for a short gain and then Armstrong finds Grant Misch for another first down to the tight end. Armstrong's pass is tipped by Antonio Clary and into the arms of Jaylon Baker for an interception.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Louisville, Advances to ACC Championship Final

Behind Lights-Out Pitching, No. 11 Virginia Baseball Takes Series Opener Over North Carolina 4-2

Virginia Tennis Teams Advance to Semifinals at ACC Championships

McGovern Leads No. 16 Virginia Women's Lacrosse to 18-11 Win at Virginia Tech

Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award

Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game

Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning