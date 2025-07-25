Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Special Teams
In 2023, the Virginia special teams unit was abysmal as the Hoos had two punts blocked for touchdowns in games that ended up being decided by one score. Further, the Cavaliers had only 20 of 58 kickoffs go for touchbacks (second-fewest in the ACC) and ranked 11th in the ACC in average net kickoff yards and 13th in average net punt yards.
A year later, things got a little better on some fronts, although there were still struggles on special teams. After a smooth first five games, Daniel Sparks had a rugby-styled punt that went right into a player in front of him, which wound up going backwards, giving Louisville possession on the UVa 14-yard line. To cap this situation off, Louisville scored a touchdown on the very next play, giving the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, a score that completely changed the complexion of the game. The game was ultimately decided by four points.
If Virginia is going to become bowl eligible in 2025, delivering a clean 12 games on special teams is absolutely essential.
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, this unit brings a ton of experience with the Hoos projected punter and kicker both returning in Daniel Sparks and Will Bettridge.
Beginning with Sparks, he is once again the Cavaliers punter while also taking kickoff duties. Besides a few miscues last season, Sparks posted an overall average of 44.6 yards per punt, good for 5th in the ACC. If Sparks can improve on that average a little more with another year under his belt, while eliminating the mistakes to zero, the Hoos will be in great shape from a punting standpoint. Against Pittsburgh, Sparks posted a 66-yard punt at Acrisure Stadium. Elijah Slibeck is set to back up for Sparks.
From a kickoff standpoint, Sparks posted an average of 61.5 yards per kick with 32 touchbacks on 54 kickoffs, good for a 59% touchback rate. Further, the Hoos ranked 2nd in kickoff return defense a season ago.
Moving to Bettridge, he was 18/21 last season on field goals, with a 47-yard field goal being his longest of the season. Bettridge was 16/17 from inside 40 yards, although his key remains to be distance as he was 2/4 between 40-49 yards and did not attempt a single field goal 50+. If Bettridge can remain consistent, similar to last year, the Hoos should be in good shape. The Hoos welcome freshman Jorge Diaz Nicolas, who will likely back up Bettridge. Nicolas hit a 53-yard field goal in high school.
Kennesaw State transfer Bryce Robinson is projected to be the Cavaliers long snapper for the two of them after earning PFF All-American honors in 2024.
Moving to returners, JMU transfer Cam Ross leads the Cavaliers after recording a 94-yard kickoff return last year for the Dukes. Behind Ross, Josiah Abdullah and Suderian Harrison are expected also to field returns this year. In the spring game this past April, Abdullah posted a 45-yard kickoff return, while Suderian Harrison recorded a 90-yard punt return touchdown. Kameron Courtney and Xavier Brown are two other players who could step in as needed.
The Hoos are set to begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 30th.