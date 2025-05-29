Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Announces Five Kickoff Times For The 2025 Season, Including Primetime Game vs Florida State

Jackson Caudell

Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 football season for Virginia kicks off in a little more than three months and now the Cavaliers know the game times for at least five of their games this season.

As part of the announcement of early-season and non-Saturday football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday (May 29) kickoff times and broadcast designations for five Virginia football games in 2025.

The Cavaliers’ season opener against Coastal Carolina (Aug. 31) kicks off from Scott Stadium at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

In a designated non-conference contest, Virginia travels to NC State (Sept. 6) for a noon tilt on ESPN2.

The Cavaliers welcome William & Mary (Sept. 13) in their second home matchup, which is slated for noon on ACC Network.

In a nationally televised showdown on ESPN, UVA hosts Florida State on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Hoos’ 31-24 triumph over the Seminoles in 2019 under the Scott Stadium lights. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the first-ever win by any ACC program over second-ranked Florida State, a 33-28 victory in front of a sold-out Scott Stadium crowd in 1995.

For Virginia’s annual Homecomings game, UVA and Washington State (Oct. 18) kick off at 6:30 p.m. on The CW for the inaugural meeting of the series – also the Cavaliers’ non-conference finale.

After the first three weeks of the season, start times and TV network selections will be announced each week. Beginning Monday, Sept. 8 (for games to be played Sept. 20), the ACC’s television partners will make their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice. Those partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season, which also begins Sept. 8 (for games to be played Sept. 13).

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football