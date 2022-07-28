Virginia Football Injury Report Pre-Fall Camp

The UVA coaching staff provided injury updates on several players, including fifth-year running back Ronnie Walker Jr. Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

The Virginia football team is set to begin fall camp on August 3rd. Ahead of the program's first fall camp under new head coach Tony Elliott, the UVA coaching staff met with the media on Wednesday to discuss their preparations and expectations for camp as well as to provide some information about the roster, including updates on some of Virginia's injured players.

Tony Elliott reported that four players - sophomore wide receiver Malachi Fields, fifth-year running back Ronnie Walker Jr., junior kicker Justin Duenkel, and freshman wide receiver Dakota Twitty - will miss fall camp due to injury.

"A little bit disappointed that Malachi [Fields] is not going to be with us in terms of practicing this fall camp," Elliott said on Wednesday. "[Fields] broke a bone in his foot, had to have surgery, so he'll be out. Ronnie Walker looks good. He'll still be down for fall camp, not quite where he needs to be yet from a change of direction standpoint, but looks good. We know [Justin] Duenkel is going to be down for fall camp and then Dakota [Twitty] coming in off of an ACL. [They] will be the guys, they'll be with us, but they won't be practicing, but everyone else is healthy."

Malachi Fields, who appeared in 11 games last season as a true freshman and recorded 11 receptions for 172 yards, underwent surgery for a broken foot and is out indefinitely.

Ronnie Walker Jr. suffered a serious injury back in early April that held him out of the majority of spring football. Fortunately, it seems he is progressing well towards an earlier-than-expected return. That is certainly good news for the Cavaliers, who have placed an emphasis on establishing a reliable run game this season.

"Ronnie is ahead of schedule for his recovery from his injury," said Keith Gaither, Virginia's running backs coach and special teams coordinator. "I think he's set hopefully to get back with us late September." Walker was originally expected to make his return sometime in October.

"Ronnie is an outstanding young man. He's an all-in kid... hard-worker, coach-pleaser," said Gaither. "I expect good things out of him as soon as he gets back. He's doing everything plus some to get back and help his team."

