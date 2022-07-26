Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are the latest in a long line of major programs to offer shooting guard Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA), one of Virginia's top prospects. Courtesy of Elite High School Scouting

Davin Cosby's recruitment has picked up significantly in the month of July after his impressive performances at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. This week, LSU and Tennessee extended offers to the Benedictine (Richmond, VA) guard on Sunday followed by USC on Monday. On Tuesday, it was Tony Bennett's turn, as Cosby announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Virginia following a zoom call.

The 6'5" shooting guard is currently rated a three-star by 247Sports, but he isn't likely to stay undervalued for long, as more and more high-profile programs have begun to take notice. In addition to the previous schools mentioned, Cosby has been offered by Alabama, Wake Forest, Maryland, NC State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, California, Vanderbilt, and several others.

247Sports currently rates Cosby just inside the top 150 prospects nationally at No. 149 and he is ranked the No. 27 shooting guard in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cosby is the second Virginia native to be offered by UVA in the recruiting class of 2023. The Cavaliers are also in the mix for four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), who is currently ranked the No. 2 overall prospect from Virginia.

Cosby reportedly has plans to take official visits to Wake Forest on July 29th and Alabama on September 3rd. The Cavaliers will have to wait until Cosby evaluates his new offers to see if they will host him on Grounds this fall.

Virginia has now offered new class of 2023 prospects on consecutive days, with Tony Bennett extending a scholarship offer to four-star point guard Trey Green (Branson, MO) on Monday evening.

See the following video for an updated list of players Virginia has offered in the recruiting class of 2023:

Virginia has picked up one verbal commitment so far in the class of 2023, as Idaho's No. 1 player Blake Buchanan announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC Coastal in Preseason Poll

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Trey Green

Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Freddie Dilione

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leah Boggs | UVA Softball

Virginia and Maryland Battling for Top Basketball Recruits

Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022