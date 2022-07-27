UVA Baseball: Devin Ortiz Signs With San Diego Padres

Last week, four Virginia baseball players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. On Tuesday, another Wahoo got his chance to play at the next level as UVA's resident utility fielder, pitcher, and walk-off home run hitter Devin Ortiz signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres.

Ortiz, who was recognized as one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, concluded his five-year career at Virginia with another strong season this spring. In 58 games, Ortiz batted .286 with 62 hits, seven home runs, 47 RBI (career-high), 12 doubles, and 47 runs scored. He registered a 5-1 record on the mound and posted a 2.03 ERA, striking out 37 batters to just three walks in 26.2 innings pitched.

Of course, Ortiz will be most remembered for his clutch walk-off home runs. Against North Carolina this season, he capped a seven-run tenth-inning rally with a walk-off grand slam to beat the Tar Heels in a thrilling ending.

Another walk-off tenth-inning home run by Ortiz in the Columbia Regional at the 2021 NCAA Tournament gave Virginia the regional-clinching victory over Old Dominion to send the Cavaliers to the Super Regional.

Ortiz had also started that game on the mound, pitching four shutout innings. Naturally, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Columbia Regional. Ortiz is the only Cavalier to have multiple walk-off home runs this century.

One of the most talented all-around baseball players in the country, Devin Ortiz will bring his clutch genes and two-way abilities to the big leagues, where he is sure to make an impact.

