Virginia Football Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC Coastal in Preseason Poll

UVA was picked to finish fourth in the ACC Coastal behind North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Miami Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

The predictions are in. The 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released on Tuesday afternoon and Virginia was projected to finish fourth in the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers picked up six first-place votes in the Coastal and were picked to win the overall ACC Championship on three ballots.

Clemson was selected as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 ACC Championship with 103 first-place votes. The Tigers also received 111 first-place votes to win the Atlantic division. This is the fifth-straight season and eighth time in the last 10 years that Clemson has been picked as the favorite to win the ACC title. NC State had 38 first-place votes to be the overall ACC Champion and was picked to finish second in the Atlantic with 44 first-place votes.

Miami was voted the preseason champion of the Coastal Division with 98-first place votes with Pittsburgh in second with 38 first-place votes.

The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was developed using ballots from attending media at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte last week.

ACC Preseason Poll

(164 total votes)



Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1



Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201



Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220

