Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Trey Green

Tony Bennett's search for Virginia's point guard of the future continues. UVA has extended a scholarship offer to four-star point guard Trey Green, he announced on Monday evening. "After a great conversation with Coach Bennett I am blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Virginia," Green said in a Twitter post.

Although slightly undersized at 5'10", Green has quickly become a hot commodity in the class of 2023 as he has displayed limitless range as a three-point shooter as well as impressive playmaking and passing abilities off the dribble. He powered Mokan Elite to the EYBL Peach Jam Championship over the weekend, recording nine points, five rebounds, and six assists in the title game. Green also knocked down a clutch three late in the game to seal the win.

247Sports currently rates Green as a four-star prospect, the No. 98 player in the country, the No. 12 point guard in the class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect from Missouri. The Branson, Missouri native has racked up the offers this summer. In addition to Virginia, Green's other offers include Miami, Xavier, Boston College, Nebraska, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, and Cincinnati. Many more programs are expected to come calling as Green continues to prove himself as one of the top point guards in this class.

UVA is still in search of its next point guard, as Kihei Clark is playing his final season of college basketball this year and Reece Beekman is set to be a senior in the following season. Virginia currently has offers out to nine players in the class of 2023, including four point guards/combo guards:

CG Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

PG Trey Green (Branson, MO)

SG Cam Christie (Rolling Meadows, IL)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

Wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA)



Virginia has picked up one verbal commitment so far in the class of 2023, as Idaho's No. 1 player Blake Buchanan announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

