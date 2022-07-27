Skip to main content

Keytaon Thompson Selected to Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Thompson was the lone Cavalier voted preseason All-ACC, while Brennan Armstrong finished tied for fourth in Preseason ACC player of the Year voting
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Keytaon Thompson Virginia Cavaliers football

Virginia's "football player" was the lone Cavalier voted to the 2022 All-ACC Preseason Team.

The 2022 All-ACC Preseason Football Team was announced on Wednesday. Keytaon Thompson was the lone Virginia player selected to the team at the all-purpose position, receiving 70 votes. Thompson led UVA with 78 receptions for 990 yards in 2021 and also rushed for 247 yards and another four scores. 

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished tied for fourth in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, which was awarded to NC State quarterback Devin Leary with 40 votes. Armstrong was tied with Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with 14 votes each, trailing Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21 votes), Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (30 votes), and Leary. 

Noticeably absent from the Preseason All-ACC Team is Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2021. 

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)
RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)
WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)
WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)
TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)
AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)
OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)
OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)
OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)
C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)
DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)
LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)
LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)
LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)
CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)
CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)
S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)

PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)
P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)
SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

Preseason Player of the Year
1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)
2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)
3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)
4. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (14)
4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)
6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)
6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)
8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)
9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)
10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)
11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)

Virginia was predicted to finish fourth in the ACC Coastal division in the preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Baseball: Devin Ortiz Signs With San Diego Padres

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jake Gelof | UVA Baseball

Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

Virginia Football Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC Coastal in Preseason Poll

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Trey Green

Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia baseball player Devin Ortiz signs contract with the San Diego Padres.
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Devin Ortiz Signs With San Diego Padres

By Matt Newton3 hours ago
Jake Gelof, Virginia Cavaliers baseball third baseman
Baseball

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jake Gelof | UVA Baseball

By Matt Newton3 hours ago
Davin Cosby, Team Loaded basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) hands the ball off to running back Will Shipley (1) in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.
Football

2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll: Clemson Favored to Win ACC Title Again

By Matt NewtonJul 26, 2022 2:30 PM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson and tight end Grant Misch celebrate a touchdown against Illinois.
Football

Virginia Football Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC Coastal in Preseason Poll

By Matt NewtonJul 26, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
Trey Green, Mokan Elite basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Trey Green

By Matt NewtonJul 26, 2022 12:45 AM EDT
Emma Weyant, Virginia Cavaliers swimming & diving
All Sports

Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

By Matt NewtonJul 25, 2022 1:22 PM EDT
Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers linebacker
Football

UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Matt NewtonJul 25, 2022 11:36 AM EDT