Keytaon Thompson Selected to Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Virginia's "football player" was the lone Cavalier voted to the 2022 All-ACC Preseason Team. Photo courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 All-ACC Preseason Football Team was announced on Wednesday. Keytaon Thompson was the lone Virginia player selected to the team at the all-purpose position, receiving 70 votes. Thompson led UVA with 78 receptions for 990 yards in 2021 and also rushed for 247 yards and another four scores.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished tied for fourth in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, which was awarded to NC State quarterback Devin Leary with 40 votes. Armstrong was tied with Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with 14 votes each, trailing Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21 votes), Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (30 votes), and Leary.

Noticeably absent from the Preseason All-ACC Team is Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2021.

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)



DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)



PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)



Preseason Player of the Year

1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)

Virginia was predicted to finish fourth in the ACC Coastal division in the preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday.

