Virginia Football: Kam Robinson and Daniel Sparks Named to College Football Freaks List
On Tuesday, two Cavaliers were named to Bruce Feldman's College Football Freaks List, a list that Feldman has produced since 2005. The two Hoos were linebacker Kam Robinson and punter Daniel Sparks, with Feldman saying he comes up with the list utilizing intel from "coaches, schools, teammates, parents, NFL scouts, NFL Scouting Combine trainers and agents. Here's a breakdown of what Feldman had to say about Robinson and Sparks, in addition to a few additional tidbits about the list:
No. 51 Kam Robinson:
"In 2023, he led all ACC freshmen in tackles with 71. Last season, Robinson had six TFLs, five sacks, and 64 tackles. The 6-2 ½. 235-pound linebacker vertical jumped 34 inches this offseason and broad jumped 10-4. His shuttle time was 4.27 and his top speed was 22.23 mph," wrote Feldman.
For additional notes on Robinson, he recorded an interception he took for six in his freshman year against Louisville. This past season, Robinson recorded another interception in addition to leading the Cavaliers in sacks and ranking 2nd in tackles. Robinson is the lifeblood of the Virginia defense and will play a critical part in the Cavaliers' transfer-laden defensive unit this upcoming season.
No. 90 Daniel Sparks:
"One of the ACC's best punters looks and moves like an ACC power forward. Sparks, who averaged 44.6 yards per punt and had 25 percent of his kicks pinned inside the opponent's 20 last season, is 6-6 ½, 223 pounds. This offseason, he broad jumped 10-5 ½ and vertical jumped 33 ½ inches. Only four DBs at this year's combine ran faster than his 4.25-second shuttle time," wrote Feldman.
Sparks enters his fourth season in Charlottesville after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana Monroe. In 2023, against Boston College, Sparks recorded a career-long 70-yard punt. Sparks was consistent for much of the 2024 season, barring a low punt that hit his own player, resulting in Louisville starting its drive on the UVA 14-yard line. If Sparks can punt a perfect season, it would go a long way for the Hoos to produce the successful season they aspire to in 2025.
Other Tidbits:
Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith tops the list in 2025 after helping the Buckeyes to a National Championship in his freshman year. The wideout recorded 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Virginia Tech's Kemari Copeland is the highest-rated freak that the Cavaliers will face in 2025. The defensive lineman slots in at No. 23 after posting a vertical jump of 32 ½ inches, a broad jump of 9-5, and clocking a top speed of more than 20 mph. Copeland missed much of 2024 with a torn triceps.
In 2024, wide receiver Malachi Fields and center Brian Stevens represented the Hoos on the Freaks list, coming in at 66 and 76, respectively. Fields, who transferred to Notre Dame at the conclusion of the 2024 season, did not make the list in 2025 after posting 55 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.