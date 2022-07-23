Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Matt Moore | UVA Men's Lacrosse

Matt Moore put the finishing touches on one of the greatest careers in the history of the Virginia men's lacrosse program. Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

With the 2021-2022 Virginia athletics season officially completed, we enter the college sports offseason optimistic for things to come for the Cavaliers next season. But with the fall seasons still a couple of months away, we have time to take a look back at some of the incredible athletic accomplishments achieved by UVA student athletes during the 2021-2022 sports year in a series called Highlight Hoos.

So far, we've covered Diana Ordóñez (Virginia women's soccer), Mia Barnett (Virginia cross country and track & field), Leo Afonso (Virginia men's soccer), Brooklyn Borum (Virginia volleyball), Amber Ezechiels (Virginia field hockey), Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass (Virginia swimming), Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia football), Jay Aiello (Virginia wrestling), Jayden Gardner (Virginia men's basketball), and Rachel Clark (Virginia women's lacrosse).

Today we recap the fifth-year campaign of Matt Moore, who capped one of the greatest careers in the rich history of the Virginia men's lacrosse program with yet another outstanding season.

Even though he battled an injury for an extended stretch of the season, Moore still finished fifth in the ACC in points per game (4.29) and third in the ACC in assists per game (2.29). Moore tallied 26 goals and 26 assists in 14 games played. He registered nine multi-goal games, including five hat tricks.

On April 23rd, Moore recorded three goals and four assists to lead Virginia to a 21-15 victory at Syracuse, clinching the 2022 ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship, the program's 19th ACC title. In his final game at Klockner Stadium, Moore tallied eight points on two goals and six assists and passed Steele Stanwick for the all-time lead in career points at Virginia in the process.

A loss to Maryland in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament ended Virginia's hopes for a three-peat and officially brought Moore's collegiate career to an end.

But what a career it was.

In 73 career games, Moore totaled a UVA program record 277 points on 143 goals and 134 assists. His 143 goals are second-most all-time at Virginia and his 134 assists rank fifth all-time in UVA history. Moore ended his career on a 63-game point streak. He also tallied 23 goals and 20 assists in 11 career NCAA Tournament games and his 43 career points in the NCAA Tournament are third-most all-time at Virginia.

Moore was named a USILA Third-Team All-American for the second season in a row and was selected to the All-ACC Team for the third time in his career. Moore was twice named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, was voted the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2018, and was selected to the All-ACC Academic Team four times.

After getting selected by the Archers with the fourth overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League Draft, Moore has already made a name for himself through the first five games of his professional career. He was one of four rookies to be selected to participate in the PLL All-Star Game last weekend. Moore has totaled 14 points on nine goals and five assists so far for the Archers and has already become of the team's go-to playmakers, the beginnings of what is sure to be another successful chapter of Matt Moore's lacrosse career.

