Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart For Upcoming Matchup vs SMU
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In what might be the most consequential matchup in the ACC this weekend, Virginia heads to SMU to try, and defeat the Mustangs and keep their hopes alive for making it to the conference championship game. To do that, they are going to play far better than they have in their last three games against FBS teams, including the win over Syracuse.
Ahead of the game vs SMU, Virginia has released their depth chart for the game. As a reminder, depth charts are to be taken with a grain of salt and some of the players who UVA listed on theirs this week are not going to play this weekend.
Offense
Position
Starter
Top backup
QB
Beau Pribula
Eli Holstein
RB
Jekail Middlebrook
Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
WR (X)
Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman
Dylan Cope
WR (Z)
Da'Shawn Martin
Jacquon Gibson
WR (Slot)
Kameron Courtney
Josiah Abdullah
TE
Dakota Twitty
Connor Cox or John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Cole Surber
C
Drake Metcalf
Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
RG
Makilan Thomas
Dane Wlekinski
RT
Monroe Mills
Jon Adair
Today, head coach Tony Elliott announced that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr is not going to be available for the game vs SMU. Flores Jr has flashed at times this season, but him being out means that other wide receivers are going to have to step up on Saturday if the Cavaliers have any chance of being able to pull off the upset.
Who could that be? Da'Shawn Martin , Kam Courtney, or Jacquon Gibson are the names I would watch against SMU.
The offense is going to have to find some kind of consistency in this game. SMU does not have an imposing defense and there should be opportunities to score on them so long as UVA does not turn the ball over and the offensive line performs to their standard.
Defense
Position
Starter
Top backup
DE
Fisher Camac
Nnanna Anyanwu
NT
Anthony Britton
Sichan John
DT
Darrion Henry-Young
Kervins Choute
DE (BANDIT)
Matthew Fobbs-White
Devon Baxter
LB (WILL)
Maddox Marcellus
Caleb Hardy
LB (MIKE)
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley
CB (Left)
Omillio Agard
Jam Jackson
CB (Right)
Jacobie Henderson
Justin Ross
SPUR
Donovan Platt
Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
SS
Brandyn Hillman
Montino Williams
The big news on the defensive side of the football today was when Elliott announced that starting cornerback Omillio Agard is going to be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Pro Football Focus had Agard as the fourt-highest graded player on the defense, earning a 75.3 grade in over 240 snaps, including a 76.7 coverage grade. He is not going to be an easy player to replace and Jam Jackson, Jacobie Henderson, Donovan Platt, and others are going to have to step up over the course of the next six games.
Elliott also said that safety Brandyn Hillman is day-to-day, as is linebacker Maddox Marcellus.
Are these injuries going to hinder UVA from being able to win the game on Saturday? It is tough to say, as SMU has one of the best offenses in the ACC and UVA's defense has not played well agianst FBS opponents. This is going to be a massive challenge.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell