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Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart For Upcoming Matchup vs SMU

UVA is set to face SMU this weekend in a big ACC clash and they have released their depth chart for the game
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) scrambles from Syracuse Orange linebacker Keyshawn Johnson (14) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) scrambles from Syracuse Orange linebacker Keyshawn Johnson (14) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

In what might be the most consequential matchup in the ACC this weekend, Virginia heads to SMU to try, and defeat the Mustangs and keep their hopes alive for making it to the conference championship game. To do that, they are going to play far better than they have in their last three games against FBS teams, including the win over Syracuse.

Ahead of the game vs SMU, Virginia has released their depth chart for the game. As a reminder, depth charts are to be taken with a grain of salt and some of the players who UVA listed on theirs this week are not going to play this weekend.

Offense

Position

Starter

Top backup

QB

Beau Pribula

Eli Holstein

RB

Jekail Middlebrook

Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X)

Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman

Dylan Cope

WR (Z)

Da'Shawn Martin

Jacquon Gibson

WR (Slot)

Kameron Courtney

Josiah Abdullah

TE

Dakota Twitty

Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Cole Surber

C

Drake Metcalf

Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG

Makilan Thomas

Dane Wlekinski

RT

Monroe Mills

Jon Adair

Today, head coach Tony Elliott announced that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr is not going to be available for the game vs SMU. Flores Jr has flashed at times this season, but him being out means that other wide receivers are going to have to step up on Saturday if the Cavaliers have any chance of being able to pull off the upset.

Who could that be? Da'Shawn Martin , Kam Courtney, or Jacquon Gibson are the names I would watch against SMU.

The offense is going to have to find some kind of consistency in this game. SMU does not have an imposing defense and there should be opportunities to score on them so long as UVA does not turn the ball over and the offensive line performs to their standard.

Defense

Position

Starter

Top backup

DE

Fisher Camac

Nnanna Anyanwu

NT

Anthony Britton

Sichan John

DT

Darrion Henry-Young

Kervins Choute

DE (BANDIT)

Matthew Fobbs-White

Devon Baxter

LB (WILL)

Maddox Marcellus

Caleb Hardy

LB (MIKE)

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley

CB (Left)

Omillio Agard

Jam Jackson

CB (Right)

Jacobie Henderson

Justin Ross

SPUR

Donovan Platt

Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS

Brandyn Hillman

Montino Williams

The big news on the defensive side of the football today was when Elliott announced that starting cornerback Omillio Agard is going to be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Pro Football Focus had Agard as the fourt-highest graded player on the defense, earning a 75.3 grade in over 240 snaps, including a 76.7 coverage grade. He is not going to be an easy player to replace and Jam Jackson, Jacobie Henderson, Donovan Platt, and others are going to have to step up over the course of the next six games.

Elliott also said that safety Brandyn Hillman is day-to-day, as is linebacker Maddox Marcellus.

Are these injuries going to hinder UVA from being able to win the game on Saturday? It is tough to say, as SMU has one of the best offenses in the ACC and UVA's defense has not played well agianst FBS opponents. This is going to be a massive challenge.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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