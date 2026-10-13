Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart For Upcoming Matchup vs SMU

In what might be the most consequential matchup in the ACC this weekend, Virginia heads to SMU to try, and defeat the Mustangs and keep their hopes alive for making it to the conference championship game. To do that, they are going to play far better than they have in their last three games against FBS teams, including the win over Syracuse.

Ahead of the game vs SMU, Virginia has released their depth chart for the game. As a reminder, depth charts are to be taken with a grain of salt and some of the players who UVA listed on theirs this week are not going to play this weekend.

Offense

Position Starter Top backup QB Beau Pribula Eli Holstein RB Jekail Middlebrook Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman Dylan Cope WR (Z) Da'Shawn Martin Jacquon Gibson WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney Josiah Abdullah TE Dakota Twitty Connor Cox or John Rogers LT McKale Boley Ben York LG Noah Josey Cole Surber C Drake Metcalf Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid RG Makilan Thomas Dane Wlekinski RT Monroe Mills Jon Adair

Today, head coach Tony Elliott announced that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr is not going to be available for the game vs SMU. Flores Jr has flashed at times this season, but him being out means that other wide receivers are going to have to step up on Saturday if the Cavaliers have any chance of being able to pull off the upset.

Who could that be? Da'Shawn Martin , Kam Courtney, or Jacquon Gibson are the names I would watch against SMU.

The offense is going to have to find some kind of consistency in this game. SMU does not have an imposing defense and there should be opportunities to score on them so long as UVA does not turn the ball over and the offensive line performs to their standard.

Defense

Position Starter Top backup DE Fisher Camac Nnanna Anyanwu NT Anthony Britton Sichan John DT Darrion Henry-Young Kervins Choute DE (BANDIT) Matthew Fobbs-White Devon Baxter LB (WILL) Maddox Marcellus Caleb Hardy LB (MIKE) Kam Robinson Landon Danley CB (Left) Omillio Agard Jam Jackson CB (Right) Jacobie Henderson Justin Ross SPUR Donovan Platt Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner FS Ethan Minter Christian Ellis or Keke Adams SS Brandyn Hillman Montino Williams

The big news on the defensive side of the football today was when Elliott announced that starting cornerback Omillio Agard is going to be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Pro Football Focus had Agard as the fourt-highest graded player on the defense, earning a 75.3 grade in over 240 snaps, including a 76.7 coverage grade. He is not going to be an easy player to replace and Jam Jackson, Jacobie Henderson, Donovan Platt, and others are going to have to step up over the course of the next six games.

Elliott also said that safety Brandyn Hillman is day-to-day, as is linebacker Maddox Marcellus.

Are these injuries going to hinder UVA from being able to win the game on Saturday? It is tough to say, as SMU has one of the best offenses in the ACC and UVA's defense has not played well agianst FBS opponents. This is going to be a massive challenge.