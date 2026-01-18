Virginia Gets Commitment From Defensive Lineman Transfer Darrion Henry-Young

It has been a busy day for Virginia Football. They have been adding to their roster via the transfer portal and their latest addition is Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young. Young started his career at Ohio State before transferring to Kentucky and then Coastal Carolina. He finished the 2025 season with eight tackles.

Henry-Young played 134 total snaps this past season according to Pro Football Focus and finished with a 63.7 overall grade, including an 80.3 overall tackling grade. During his 2024 season at Kentucky, he finished with a 72.7 grade in 113 total snaps. He played 22 total snaps in two seasons at Ohio State.

Virginia has 25 total commitments from the transfer portal, and their transfer class ranks 6th in the ACC behind California, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

Big Addition at QB

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The positions that Virginia has prioritized this cycle have been quarterback and the secondary. It would still be good for the Cavaliers to land some impact players at wide receiver, but they have also done a really good job of retaining important players on the offensive line and on defense.

Some of the biggest wins for Virginia this offseason came from retaining its own players. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus and multiple offensive linemen are coming back, as well as the additions in the secondary.

The quarterbacks of course are going to get the headlines.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

