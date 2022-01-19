Reports: Virginia Hires Gardner-Webb OC Taylor Lamb as Quarterbacks Coach

Virginia is expected to hire Gardner-Webb offensive coordinator and former Appalachian State star quarterback Taylor Lamb to be UVA's next quarterbacks coach, as reported by FootballScoop's John Brice and Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamb, who will turn 28 years old in April, just finished his second season as the quarterbacks coach at Gardner-Webb and first as offensive coordinator for the Runnin' Bulldogs under head coach Tre Lamb, who is Taylor Lamb's cousin. Before Gardner-Webb, Lamb was a graduate assistant on the coaching staff at South Carolina for two seasons, working primarily with quarterbacks.

In his four years as the starting quarterback at Appalachian State, Lamb put up record-breaking numbers. He played in 51 games, including 49 starts and posted a record of 36-13 in those games. Lamb threw for 90 touchdowns, which set the App State and Sun Belt Conference records for career touchdowns passes, and ran for another 23 scores for a total of 113 total touchdowns in his career. He amassed 11,794 yards of total offense in his career - 9,786 passing yards and 2,008 rushing yards.

Lamb was often considered an on-field coach during his playing career and has used that high IQ to jumpstart his coaching career as a very promising up-and-comer in the college football coaching world.

Lamb succeeds Jason Beck as Virginia's new quarterbacks coach and will be the new mentor to Brennan Armstrong and future Cavalier quarterbacks. Lamb will serve under Des Kitchings, the former Atlanta Falcons running backs coach who was named Virginia's offensive coordinator on January 4th.

