Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Make Top 70 of Updated ESPN 100

Three members of the incoming UVA men's basketball 2022 recruiting class are ranked in the top 70 of the ESPN 100

ESPN updated its 2022 senior recruiting rankings for the nation's top college basketball recruits on Wednesday. Three members of Virginia's incoming recruiting class are in the top 70 of the ESPN 100. 

Isaac Traudt (Grand Island, Nebraska) came in at No. 46 in the rankings. That is one spot down from his No. 45 position in the previous rankings that came out on September 1st. However, Traudt was initially ranked No. 73 in the ESPN 100 when it was first released last June. 

Isaac Traudt is ranked No. 46 in the latest ESPN 100 rankings. 

Isaac McKneely (Poca, West Virginia) is ranked No. 68 in the ESPN 100, up four positions from his ranking of No. 72 in the beginning of September. McKneely was initially ranked No. 96 back in June of 2021. 

Isaac McKneely is ranked No. 68 and Leon Bond is ranked No. 69 in the latest ESPN 100 rankings. 

Right behind McKneely is fellow UVA commit Leon Bond (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) at No. 69. Bond was previously ranked No. 74 after being unranked in the initial ESPN 100 rankings. 

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond are all four-star prospects according to 247Sports, as is the fourth member of UVA's 2022 recruiting class, Ryan Dunn (Freeport, New York). Virginia has the 11th-ranked recruiting class in the country and the third-best class in the ACC per 247sports. 

UVA fans are certainly excited for the arrival of this incredibly talented recruiting class to Charlottesville this fall. 

