Virginia Lands Highly Touted 2027 Four-Star Quarterback
Time is dwindling before No. 18 Virginia takes on Washington State at Scott Stadium for their Week 8 matchup. Pressure is on for UVA to continue dominating on the field, requiring the utmost focus out of each player and the coaching staff.
The Cavaliers are a 16.5-point favorite at the time of this writing, but as we've seen in college football so far this season, shocking upsets are taking place across the board. Virginia proudly holds unexpected victories of their own after defeating Florida State and Louisville, but Louisville also just secured a colossal victory over No. 2 Miami on Friday night. The theme of the season is to expect the unexpected.
As UVA prepares for its Saturday contest, they have received some excellent news involving a young player, one who could certainly aid it in seasons to come.
UVA Lands Four-Star Quarterback
As if UVA wasn't already overflowing with well-deserved praise and confidence, the program just gained yet another reason to celebrate. Per his own social media, four-star Oscar Smith quarterback Lonnie Andrews III recently made the decision to remain in-state and play for UVA. With the amount of success the Cavaliers have been experiencing this season, the temptation to join the Hoos likely lurked for Andrews.
Andrews hails from Chesapeake, Va. where he has developed into a remarkable young player. Per 247Sports, Andrews received multiple offers from various schools, including Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and James Madison. However, UVA must have left quite an impression on the young quarterback. On Oct. 18, Andrews sealed the deal with the Cavaliers, marking the start of a new chapter in his athletic career.
"He [Taylor Lamb] told me that he enjoys how I throw the ball," said Andrews, according to Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports. "He watched my film and he loves my film. He wants me to get back up there on campus sometime soon and all that. And then he just gave me the offer. I was very happy."
"I came up there for a spring practice and he said he feels like my style of play will fit right with their offense," he continued to explain. "He really loves how I play, how I throw the ball and all that."
It's clear that Andrews has consistently been a hot commodity for college football programs across the country. Considering the number of offers he received, this is a significant gain for UVA, and with the Cavaliers starting to gain traction, by the time Andrews enters the field with the Hoos, he will be in good company with what Virginia is hoping will become a consistent and threatening football program.
Between the Cavaliers' recent upsets, the confidence that they're displaying on the field, and the young talent that they will be adding to their roster, the Hoos are slowly becoming the "team to beat."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.