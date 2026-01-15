Where Does Virginia's Transfer Class Rank Ahead of the Portal Closing?

After bringing in one of the ACC's highest ranked transfer portal classes a year ago, the Virginia Cavaliers might be on the verge of doing so again.

Last year's transfer portal class was the catalyst behind the Cavaliers making their first ACC Championship appearance since 2019 and they hope that this year's class can have a similar impact. Currently, Virginia's class ranks 6th in the ACC and 37th in the country. The last day to enter the portal will be tomorrow, but programs can still get commitments from players who were already in the portal.

The only ACC teams ahead of Virginia are Virginia Tech, Louisville, California, Georgia Tech, and Florida State. Here are the complete rankings as of today:

1. Virginia Tech

2. Louisville

3. California

4. Georgia Tech

5. Florida State

6. Virginia

7. SMU

8. North Carolina

9. Miami

10. Syracuse

11. NC State

12. Boston College

13. Duke

14. Wake Forest

15. Clemson

16. Pittsburgh

17. Stanford

Looking at the transfer class

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) passes during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The positions that Virginia has prioritized this cycle have been quarterback and the secondary. It would still be good for the Cavaliers to land some impact players at wide receiver, but they have also done a really good job of retaining important players on the offensive line and on defense.

Some of the biggest wins for Virginia this offseason came from retaining its own players. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus and multiple offensive linemen are coming back, as well as the additions in the secondary.

The quarterbacks of course are going to get the headlines.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

More Virginia Football News: