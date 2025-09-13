Cavaliers Now

Virginia Remains a Large Favorite For Today's Game vs William & Mary As Kickoff Nears

Will Virginia be able to win big today against William & Mary?

Jackson Caudell

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Virginia Cavaliers appeared to have a lot of momentum as a program heading into last week's game vs NC State. While they had only beaten Coastal Carolina, UVA looked impressive and they had a real shot to win in Raleigh.

They did not win, though, despite putting up over 500 yards of offense. Crucial red zone mistakes killed any momentum this team had, and they dropped to 1-1. While the schedule is still favorable and the game against the Wolfpack did not count in the conference standings, it felt like a missed opportunity.

Now the Cavaliers can turn their attention to William & Mary, the FCS opponent coming to Charlottesville, and UVA is a big favorite.

Big Favorites at home

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates after a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers expected to be large favorites in this game and they are. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, UVA is a 26.5 point favorite against William & Mary and the over/under is set at 51.5.

I think the Virginia offense is going to come out with something to prove and will look to jump on William & Mary early.

Virginia is averaging 26.0 PPG in the first halves of games and scoring well, getting explosive plays with guys like J'Mari Taylor and Cam Ross and I think they are going to do so again. Look for more explosive plays on offense and for the Cavaliers to get a few turnovers to get the ball back to the offense for more scoring opportunities.

Cam Ross was electric in week one vs Coastal Carolina, but was relatively held in check against NC State. Ross ended with 40 yards on five catches and was pretty good on special teams, but it was a far cry from what he was able to do vs Coastal.

He is one of eight players nationally with a kickoff return touchdown this season. Highlighted by a 48-yard return at NC State that set up a touchdown, Ross became the first UVA returner to earn ACC Specialist of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Ross leads ACC and is second nationally in all-purpose yards (182 ypg).

I think Ross is going to be targeted early and often in this game and will produce a big statline.

Virginia has not given up a sack so far in two games and last week, they finally got J'Mari Taylor gree on the ground. I think they are going to have their best day yet on Saturday when they face the Tribe.

Two games in, Virginia’s offense has yet to give up a sack by an opposing defense. The last time UVA did not allow a sack in consecutive games was in 2014.

Taylor is one of only two players nationwide with at least five rushing TDs and I think he is going to add a couple to his statline on Saturday. He is coming off a 17-carry, 150-yard, three-touchdown performance at NC State (Sept. 6). Taylor currently leads the ACC yards per carry (6.74).

The offensive line has been a big weakness in years past, but has been solid through two games this year.

