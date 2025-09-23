Virginia Reveals '95 Throwback Uniforms They Will Wear vs No. 8 Florida State
30 years ago, Virginia scored perhaps their biggest win in program history when they defeated No. 2 Florida State in Charlottesville, handing the Seminoles their first ever ACC loss. This year's Florida State team might not be quite as good as they were then, but they are ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll and are a contender to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff.
But Virginia is hoping to prevent those plans from becoming reality when the two teams play on Friday night. The Cavaliers enter the game playing really well on offense and if not for some self-inflicted mistakes against NC State, they might be 4-0.
This is shaping up to be a classic on Friday night and UVA is going to be wearing the perfect uniforms for the game.
Big Opportunity
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Florida State has opened as a 7.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, and the over/under is set at 57.5.
Elliott says that preparation is going to be underway for next week's massive game for Florida State, though they can't make the game bigger than it is:
"One. don't make it bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it's a conference game. It's the next step in the progression. Don't try to be superhuman, but you got to have a good understanding of your opponent, what you're going up against. Then you got to prepare to the standard. You got to block out the noise. The difference in games like this is everybody's going to be ready. Everybody's going to be excited, man. It's a prime-time game. There's all these things associated with it, but it's still about the preparation.
I know you'll be ready, but we got to make sure that we don't just try to skip the preparation and get to the game thinking that being ready is going to get it done, because now you're going to have to go out and you want to play well, take care of the football. The same thing that you had to do tonight, versus the team that we played. You got to take care of the ball. You got to protect the quarterback. You got to win the line of scrimmage, and then you got to communicate so that you don't give up a big play."
It is going to be arguably the biggest of the Tony Elliott era on Friday night when they host Florida State. Can they make a statement?