Skip to main content

Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

Blount intercepted Florida State's McKenzie to seal the victory for Team Kai in the Hula Bowl.

Virginia Cavaliers safety Joey Blount made the game-winning interception for Team Kai in the All-Star Hula Bowl Classic on Saturday at the UCF Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida. 

With under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Blount's Team Kai leading Team Aina 21-20, McKenzie Milton's pass fell well short of his target and Blount ran under it to make the game-sealing interception. 

Blount appeared in 54 games over the past five seasons for Virginia, recording 306 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 3 forces fumbles, and 9 interceptions. Blount declared for the NFL Draft on December 31st. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff

Read More

Virginia OT Ryan Nelson Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Secures Two More In-State Commitments for UVA Football

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Announces He Will Return to UVA for Another Season

Reports: Virginia Hires Air Force DC John Rudzinski as Defensive Coordinator

De'Andre Hunter Drops 15 Points in First Game Back from Injury

Joey Blount Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

27 seconds ago
Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Men's Basketball Score Updates and Live Analysis

2 minutes ago
Curome Cox Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff

3 hours ago
Francisco Caffaro Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Wake Forest

15 hours ago
Ryan Nelson Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia OT Ryan Nelson Declares for NFL Draft

20 hours ago
Kameron McGusty Miami Hurricanes men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball

Jan 14, 2022
KJ Bratton Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Tony Elliott Secures Two More In-State Commitments for UVA Football

Jan 14, 2022
Taylor Valladay, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Falls to No. 4 NC State 66-43 in Rematch

Jan 14, 2022