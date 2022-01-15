Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

Blount intercepted Florida State's McKenzie to seal the victory for Team Kai in the Hula Bowl.

Virginia Cavaliers safety Joey Blount made the game-winning interception for Team Kai in the All-Star Hula Bowl Classic on Saturday at the UCF Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

With under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Blount's Team Kai leading Team Aina 21-20, McKenzie Milton's pass fell well short of his target and Blount ran under it to make the game-sealing interception.

Blount appeared in 54 games over the past five seasons for Virginia, recording 306 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 3 forces fumbles, and 9 interceptions. Blount declared for the NFL Draft on December 31st.

