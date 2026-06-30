What's next for Virginia football recruiting after a red-hot June?

It's no secret that Virginia had one of the hottest recruiting months in all of college football in June, gaining the commitments of 10 players, and four of them were some of their top in-state targets in the 2027 class.

Tony Elliott was ecstatic to get Varina HS (Richmond, VA) teammates WR Markus Lee and CB Sa Rex locked up within the past two weeks, as both were ranked inside the top-25 overall recruits in the state.

Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA) WR Jordan Burns was someone who the staff identified late, but that didn't seem to matter. He was offered a scholarship on June 10th, took his official visit on June 16th, and committed on June 20th. It was about as seamless as it could have possibly been for the 3-star wide receiver.

A top in-state safety chooses UVA over Penn State and South Carolina

The other in-state prospect who committed to the Cavaliers in June was highly sought-after Huguenot HS (Richmond, VA) S Zayvon Miller. He has elite size and length for the position and has shown above-average traits heading into his senior season in 2026. He's exactly the type of long, smooth-moving safety that Virginia DC John Rudzinski loves to utilize in his secondary.

On top of these four 3-star Virginia high schoolers, UVA received commitments from six out-of-state targets in June as well:

3-star WR Tajeh Watson (Anderson, SC)

3-star TE Mason Hall (Watkinsville, GA)

3-star CB Semajay Robinson (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

3-star OT Moreno Fisher (Cornelius, NC)

3-star ATH James Westervelt (Bel Air, MD)

3-star DE Andy Stedem (Avon, CT)

Looking ahead to what's next, there are at least two more 2027 recruits whom the coaching staff feels they're in a good position with.

3-star RB Franklin Richardson (Sumter, SC) was recently on grounds for his official visit on June 16th after being offered on May 7th. It sounds like his top 3 schools right now are Duke, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Unranked RB Ar'Mand Stevens (Springfield, VA) hasn't been rated by the major recruiting services for some reason, but he reportedly has offers from programs like Arkansas, Washington, and California in addition to Virginia. He's incredibly talented, and Stevens was at UVA back in August for a gameday visit.

Both of these players could make a collegiate decision before their senior seasons begin in August, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Tony Elliott land at least one of them.

A possible bonus move that could happen revolves around current Northwestern S commit Marcus Turpin (Baltimore, MD). He ended up choosing the Wildcats over Duke and Virginia earlier this month, but I personally believe that he could be a realistic flip candidate for UVA. He reportedly had a great official visit to Charlottesville on June 12th, and he's developed a good relationship with the Cavaliers' coaching staff since being offered in February.

Just something to keep and eye on going forward.