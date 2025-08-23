Which of Virginia's 2025 Road Games Will be the Toughest?
Virginia's schedule has been picked by many across the country as the easiest in the power four conferences and it is not hard to see why. UVA avoids ACC contenders such as Clemson, SMU, Miami, and Georgia Tech, while getting to play the teams that are projected to be near the bottom of the ACC standings.
In a ranking of ACC schedules, CBS Sports Chip Patterson ranked UVA's as the easiest in the conference, while Syracuse has the toughest:
"A busy offseason aligns with one of the more favorable schedules to set up what could be coach Tony Elliot's long-awaited breakthrough with the program. Virginia brings in 31 players from the portal (it only took 22 total over the previous two offseasons) and faces a schedule that lacks Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The toughest nonconference game is actually against an ACC peer in NC State, so if Virginia can hold serve as a favorite, it might need only one or two upsets to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021."
While it is true that the schedule for UVA seems advantageous, they have some tough road tests ahead.
1. At Louisville
Louisville is one of the sneakiest tough places to play in the country and Virginia is just 1-5 in their trips there, with the lone win coming in 2021, before Jeff Brohm arrived.
Virginia put a scare into Louisville last season in Charlottesville and this is not only the toughest road game for UVA this season, it is their toughest game period. The Cardinals are expected to be among the top teams in the ACC this season and should have one of the best offenses. It would be a huge upset if the Cavaliers can find a way to pull this off.
2. At NC State
This is actually a non-conference game but that does not mean that Raleigh is any easier of a place to play in. Assuming that UVA takes care of business against Coastal Carolina, this will be the first real test of the season for Virginia and it will be in a rowdy atmosphere.
The Wolfpack are being slept on heading into the 2025 season. With quarterback CJ Bailey, running back Hollywood Smothers, and tight end Justin Jolly, NC State is going to be able to score points, and Virginia's defense is going to be tested in this game.
3. At Duke
Duke is one of the most undervalued teams in the ACC this season and this road game is going to be one of the toughest of the year for UVA.
Duke is going to have one of the best defenses in the conference and they may have brought in a huge upgrade at the quarterback position with Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah taking over for the Blue Devils. Duke is not known for being among the toughest crowds in the ACC, but they don't get the recognition they deserve. Virginia is going to have a tough test on their hands with this matchup/