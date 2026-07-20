Why Virginia’s Beau Pribula could be a top five ACC quarterback

Beau Pribula is officially QB1 for the Cavaliers. The Missouri graduate transfer was projected to be the starter for some time, and now, Virginia has confirmed that he will lead the offense.

Zooming out to the ACC landscape, though, Pribula may be underrated relative to his physical talent and exceptional schematic fit with the Cavaliers. The ACC does boast some elite quarterbacks — but Pribula could very well finish the 2026 season in the highest echelon.

A tip of the cap to the top arms

The cohort of Darian Mensah (Miami), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), Kevin Jennings (SMU) and CJ Bailey (NC State) should be regarded as the ACC’s best quarterbacks. It would be a surprise if Pribula outperforms some of those signal-callers.

However, there is still a spot in the top five up for grabs. Pribula’s competition for that ranking comes from the extremely talented group of Mason Heintschel (Pitt), Steve Angeli (Syracuse) and Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech). Any of those three quarterbacks could emerge as a superstar this season. Quite frankly, it would be more surprising if they didn’t.

However, there are a few reasons why Pribula might outperform Heintschel, Angeli or Grunkemeyer.

Style and experience

Pribula has three more seasons of experience than Heintschel, and two more than Grunkemeyer. That is not the primary reason why Pribula could outperform them, but it might make a small difference.

What could make a notable difference, though, is Pribula’s rushing ability. He is a strong, capable runner who can escape pressure and take off running when necessary. On the other hand, Angeli has three career rushing yards, Grunkemeyer has a career net loss in rushing and Heintschel has recorded fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

Some of the ACC’s top quarterbacks are mobile — especially Bailey and Jennings. A strong arm is a prerequisite for success, but a sharp football mind and physical strength/agility also make a massive difference on the field.

Another note — the Tigers run a similar pro-style offense to the one Virginia deploys. Pribula is entering a familiar scheme where his strengths can be maximized.

Statistics do not tell the full story

On the surface, Pribula’s 2025 statistics do not impress. 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions are uninspiring. However, in quarterback discourse, Pribula’s six rushing touchdowns are often omitted. Another crucial omittance is the fact that he only played in nine full games last season.

Factoring in his average of 200-plus passing yards per game, Pribula would have thrown for well over 2,500 yards (including Missouri’s bowl game) had he stayed healthy.

Another fact that is seldom brought up is that Pribula battled elite SEC defenses. Seven of his nine interceptions came in SEC play — facing defenses littered with several future NFL draft picks.

Pribula is experienced — and battle-tested — plus his statistics came against elite competition. Now, in 2026, Pribula is on the nation’s most veteran-infused roster, playing against several of the ACC’s losing teams.

The surrounding situations

Virginia only faces four Power Four teams with a winning record from last season. For context, Angeli’s Orange play eight and Grunkemeyer’s Hokies have to play seven. Pribula simply has an easier schedule. He also plays for a genuine ACC contender.

At the moment, Pribula’s most notable competition to be one of the ACC’s top five quarterbacks comes from Heintschel. The rising sophomore was nothing short of incredible last year — however, he lacks the star-studded supporting cast that Pribula inherits.

With four offensive linemen having earned All-Conference honors before, Pribula should be well-protected. He also has an elite run game at his disposal. That situation could hamper Pribula’s statistics, but even more so, it should enhance his quality of play.

It would not be surprising to see other quarterbacks throw for more yards than Pribula. However, that does not mean that Pribula is any less skilled of a quarterback. In fact, he might be in the best position he has ever been in to make the most of his talent. Pribula might just become one of the bigger surprises in the ACC.