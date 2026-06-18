June tier rankings and projections for 2026 ACC football: Virginia should contend

Summertime is here, and so is the countdown to August. The 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching. Let’s take a look at how the ACC shapes up, a few months in advance.

F- tier: Boston College

17: Boston College (1-11, 0-8 ACC)

The Eagles went 2-10 and 1-7 in ACC play last season. At the moment, it is impossible to slot Boston College anywhere other than last in the preliminary 2026 power rankings. 2026 might be even worse than last year, given the exodus of talent like receiver Lewis Bond and defensive back Omar Thornton. It does not help that the Eagles face a difficult ACC schedule — and their other games are against Cincinnati and Rutgers. Boston College might be favored just once all year, against Maine.

D tier: could be in for a long, brutal season:

16: Stanford (2-10, 0-9 ACC)

15: North Carolina (3-9, 1-8 or 2-7 ACC)

Stanford and North Carolina both share a quarterback problem. The floor for these offenses is among the lowest in the ACC. In looking at these two schedules, where are the wins outside of non-conference freebies? It would take a miracle for the Cardinal’s Davis Warren and the Tar Heels’ Billy Edwards to turn into average quarterbacks and win a few ACC games.

C tier, either a low floor or low ceiling. Clearly non-contenders:

11: Virginia Tech (6-6, 3-6 ACC)

10: Wake Forest (6-6, 4-5 ACC)

This tier is defined by two words — prove it.

Florida State has come within a stone’s throw of the College Football Playoff this decade, but has four losing seasons under Coach Mike Norvell. Which version of the Seminoles will show up? History says one with a losing record.

There may not be a team that lost as much talent as Duke did this offseason. The star quarterback-receiver duo of Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate departed for Miami, leaving the Blue Devils in a major lurch. The ceiling for Duke is extremely low — but the floor should be four or five wins, given that its offense features several experienced graduate players and All-ACC candidate Nate Sheppard at running back.

Syracuse, on the other hand, flashed incredible potential when quarterback Steve Angeli was healthy last year. Without him, the Orange lost every game they played. Angeli’s performance will play a massive role in Syracuse’s success — or lack thereof — in 2026.

Virginia Tech has ample offseason hype for year one of the Coach James Franklin era. Some of that excitement is valid — but where are the wins going to come from? The Hokies have to play at Miami, at Clemson, at SMU, at Cal, and at home versus Virginia, Georgia Tech and Pitt.

It would be a tall task for Virginia Tech to win even three of those games. It might go 1-6 or 0-7 against that group. Boston College and Stanford are the only two “easy” games in ACC play for the Hokies.

Wake Forest is led by what could be one of the ACC's top defenses. However, quarterback Gio Lopez could severely limit this team's ceiling. Lopez was ineffective as North Carolina's starter last season, and the Demon Deacons have a difficult ACC slate in 2026. That schedule is slightly easier than Virginia Tech's, however, so Wake Forest could end up finishing one game ahead of the Hokies.

B- to A- tier, the “anything can happen” zone:

9: Georgia Tech (6-6, 4-5 ACC)

7: California (8-4, 5-4 ACC)

6: Pitt (7-5, 6-3 ACC)

5: Clemson (8-4, 6-3 ACC)

4: Louisville (9-3, 6-3 ACC)

These teams have either taken residence in the ACC’s highest tier recently, or appear primed to do so. However, all of them have a few major questions that keep them out of the top three in the power rankings.

Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville have ample NFL talent but feature unproven quarterbacks. Their signal-callers do have intriguing upside, but if they fail to reach their potential, the ceiling of the Tigers, Yellow Jackets and Cardinals could be lower than expected.

California, NC State and Pitt, however, have significant flaws on their roster but feature some of the best quarterbacks in the ACC in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, CJ Bailey and Mason Heintschel, respectively.

This tier is full of squads that are capable of winning 10-plus games, but seven or eight victories seem more likely.

A tier, the other top contenders:

Virginia was just a play or two away from making its first CFP berth last year. The Cavaliers did lose Chandler Morris, J’Mari Taylor and several other key starters, but they replenished in the transfer portal well. Given that Virginia has nearly unparalleled depth at offensive line and running back, and the most experienced roster in all of college football, the Cavaliers could win 10-plus games for the second season in a row.

The Mustangs reached the CFP in 2024. They could have done it again in 2025, but a late-season loss to Cal dropped SMU into a five-way tie for a spot in Charlotte. The Mustangs lost the tiebreaker, and Duke ended up playing for the ACC title. If SMU managed to make it to Charlotte and beat Virginia, it would have gone to the CFP again. The Mustangs should be considered a genuine Playoff contender.

Highest tier, the clear favorite:

1: Miami (12-0, 9-0 ACC)

The offensive core of the Hurricanes is tough for any team to match. Mensah, running back Mark Fletcher plus receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate should each be considered among the top three or five in the ACC at their respective positions. The Nov. 7 road date at Notre Dame is the only game in which Miami might not be favored by multiple scores. The road to the ACC title runs through the Hurricanes.