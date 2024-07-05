Former Wahoo Jay Huff to Play for Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League
Former Virginia center Jay Huff will suit up for the Orlando Magic in the 2024 NBA Summer League, the team announced on Friday (July 5th). Huff is the third Cavalier currently set to participate in the NBA Summer League, joining Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns) and Reece Beekman (Golden State Warriors).
Huff, who ended his UVA career in 2021 second on the program's career blocks list and first in field goal percentage, is entering his fourth season in the professional ranks. He last played for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, where he was teammates with fellow former Wahoo Braxton Key. In the 2023-2024 G League season, Huff averaged 18.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game and shot 41.5% from beyond the arc in 10 games for the Gold, a solid follow-up after he won G League Defensive Player of the Year the season before.
Huff played in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie in 2021-2022, then seven for the Washington Wizards in 2022-2023. This past season, Huff appeared in 20 games for the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract, but he averaged just 2.5 minutes played in those appearances. Now, the former UVA seven-footer will look to make another case for extended playing time in the NBA as he plays in the Summer League for the fourth time.
See below for Jay Huff's full NBA Summer League schedule with the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas:
2024 Orlando Magic Summer League Schedule
Friday, July 12th at 4pm: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV)
Sunday, July 14th at 7:30pm: vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBA TV)
Wednesday, July 17th at 7pm: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN+)
Thursday, July 18th at 8pm: vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBA TV)
All 30 teams will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, playing four games from July 12-19. The top four teams in the standings in terms of winning percentage will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals taking place on July 21st and the championship game being played on July 22nd. The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play one consolation game on July 20th or July 21st, so all 30 teams are guaranteed to play at least five games.
