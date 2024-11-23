Four Former UVA Basketball Stars Score in Double Figures on Friday in the NBA
It's been a rough couple of days for followers of Virginia basketball. But there may be some relief for those who also follow former UVA basketball players in the NBA, as Friday night saw several former Wahoos score in double figures in the Association.
Three UVA basketball alums technically played in the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards game on Friday night. Sam Hauser scored 13 points for the reigning NBA Champion Celtics, who defeated the Wizards 108-96. Hauser knocked down three of his five three-point attempts and posted three rebounds and three steals.
On the other side, Malcolm Brogdon recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 7/13 from the floor to go along with one assist and one steal. This was Brogdon's third game back after missing the first 11 games of the season with a thumb injury he suffered in the preseason that required surgery.
Anthony Gill also saw the floor, albeit for a comically brief period of time. Gill checked into the game with 5.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter and checked out with 5.0 seconds remaining after the Wizards committed a foul on the inbounds pass. But those two-tenths of a second still count so it's three former Wahoos in the game.
Gill hasn't played much, but he's still Washington's No. 1 locker room guy and continues to do great work in his community.
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Golden State Warriors 112-108, but Trey Murphy III had his best game of the season, tallying 24 points on 9/17 shooting and 5/9 from beyond the arc. Murphy also registered four assists, four rebounds, and one block in his fifth game back after missing nearly the whole first month of the season with a hamstring injury. He has started every game and scored in double figures in each of those five games, increasing his scoring total each time out: 12, 14, 17, 19, 24. If he continues that trend, Murphy could take down Wilt Chamberlain's record for most points in a single game by Valentine's Day.
Finally, De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points on 6/12 shooting and recorded two rebounds and one steal in the Atlanta Hawks' 136-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Like Brogdon and Murphy, Hunter also missed a big chunk of time, as a knee injury sidelined him for 10 games.
The Virginia men's basketball program has nine active players in the NBA:
- Reece Beekman (Golden State Warriors)
- Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards)
- Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)
- Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)
- Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)
- Jay Huff (Memphis Grizzlies)
- De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)
- Ty Jerome (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)
More Pro Hoos New & Content
Ty Jerome Drains Seven First-Half Threes, Scores Career-High 29 Points
Ty Jerome Shines in First Start With Cavs, Drops Career-High 24 Points
Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Week 11 for Former UVA Football Players
UVA Basketball Alum Jay Huff Drops Career-High 20 Points in Grizzlies Win
Ryan Dunn Continues Hot Start to NBA Rookie Season | UVA Basketball