UVA Football: Five Keys to a Virginia Victory over Louisville
Virginia football is set to host the Louisville Cardinals this Saturday at 3:30 pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last time out against the Cardinals, the Cavaliers lost 31-24 in a bizarre game that included an offensive fumble recovery touchdown and a pick-six for Virginia in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Cardinals arrive in Charlottesville with a new quarterback, Tyler Shough, leading the charge. At the same time, Anthony Colandrea will face Louisville for the second time in his collegiate career as the sophomore quarterback will aim to earn his first revenge victory. With that said, here are five keys to a Virginia victory on Saturday:
An Injured Virginia Secondary Rises to the Occasion
Safety Antonio Clary, Virginia's leader this season in tackles with 48 and who has served as a pivotal part of the Cavaliers defense, is likely to miss Saturday's game due to a knee injury. Further, cornerback Kempton Shine, who also left the Boston College game due to a knee injury, is expected to play but may not be 100%. With that, it'll be essential that players such as Caleb Hardy, Kendren Smith, and other second-teamers rise to the occasion against this talented Louisville passing offense that ranks 4th in the ACC. The Cavaliers did a great job of not allowing many big plays in the air last week, and it will be pivotal that the Hoos once again limit the opposing quarterback's ability to open up the game with a big play.
Pressure Pressure Pressure
This Louisville offensive line isn't the strongest, giving up six sacks in the last two games. Capitalizing on this and getting pressure on Tyler Shough all day long for the Cavaliers will keep the transfer out of rhythm. To add to getting pressure on Shough, trying to bat down passes similar to Anthony Britton's tipped pass last week that led to a Chico Bennett Jr. interception will also be vital to disrupting the Cardinals passing attack. Linebackers Kam Robinson and James Jackson have two sacks this season, so utilizing them in the pass rush will be critical again for John Rudzinski's defense.
Need A Spark Play
Last week against the Eagles, the spark play was a fumble recovery touchdown by Jonas Sanker that completely changed the game's complexion for the Cavaliers. If the Cavaliers want to upset the Cardinals, a game-changing spark play from either the offense or defense could be critical to lifting the Cavaliers to 5-1. On the offensive side of the ball, it could be similar to Xavier Brown's 75-yard rush against Coastal Carolina, a blocked punt, or significant return on special teams.
Establish the Run
This season, the Cavaliers have rushed for 901 yards through five games and are on pace to demolish their rushing total of 1,415 yards from last season. Defensively, Louisville's strength is its pass defense, ranking fourth in the ACC and only allowing four passing touchdowns in 2024. Because of this, establishing the ground attack with Xavier Brown and Kobe Pace will be critical to opening up the passing game for Colandrea.
Depleted Wide Receiver Core Steps Up
Last week against Boston College, Virginia was missing wide receivers Trell Harris, who is second on the team in receiving yards this season, and Chris Tyree, whose speed allows him to turn any play into a touchdown. With the two starters out, Andre Greene Jr and Kam Courtney were forced to step up for the Cavaliers alongside JR Wilson, who played his first snaps in 2024 after missing the beginning of the season due to injury. With Tyree and Harris either missing Saturday's game or not being 100%, the second-stringers must step up and help Colandrea out against a Louisville pass defense that ranks 4th in the ACC.
