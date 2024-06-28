Cavaliers Now

How Much Will Virginia's Ryan Dunn Make on his NBA Rookie Contract?

Matt Newton

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ryan Dunn reacts after being selected in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ryan Dunn reacts after being selected in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Virginia forward Ryan Dunn should sign his NBA rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, some time in the next week. How much is Dunn expected to earn on his rookie deal? Let's take a look at the projected numbers.

Rookie contracts for every first round pick of the NBA Draft is related to the salary cap for the next season, which is currently projected to be $141 million for the 2024-2025 season, a 3.66% increase from last year. The first two years of a rookie's NBA contract are guaranteed and then there are team options for the third and fourth years that are usually exercised in most cases. If things go well, the rookies are extended before their contract expires.

The rookie scale for the 28th pick in the NBA Draft is as follows:
1st year salary: $2,115,200
2nd year salary: $2,221,300
3rd year salary: $2,327,000
4th year option: 80.5% increase from year 3 salary
Qualifying option: 59.0% increase over year 4 salary

Total guaranteed from years 1 and 2: $4,336,500

NBA teams must offer at least 80% of the rookie scale slot value and can offer as high as 120% of the slot value. Almost every deal signed for rookies drafted in the first round is for the maximum slot value, though the Suns are in a particularly difficult situation with regards to their payroll, as they will go well over the $141 million salary cap for next season just by paying their three best players Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. See the full payroll chart for the Phoenix Suns here.

Phoenix could offer Dunn a minimum of $1,692,160 for his first-year salary (80% of the rookie scale) or a maximum of $2,538,240 (120%). Dunn's guaranteed money could be as little as $3,468,400 for his first two years in the league or as much as $5,203,800 if he signs for the max. The total maximum value of the contract is $13,036,482 if Dunn plays out the four years of his rookie deal at 120%.

NBA Draft Grades: Phoenix Suns Getting High Marks for Ryan Dunn Selection

For those wondering if Ryan Dunn made the right choice by declaring for the NBA Draft, this might help clear it up. We'll provide an update on the details of Dunn's rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns as soon as it is announced.

More Virginia Basketball News

Virginia Guard Reece Beekman Signs Two-Way Deal With Golden State Warriors

Malcolm Brogdon Traded to Washington Wizards from Portland Trail Blazers

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star PG Chance Mallory Includes UVA in Top Six

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Virginia Basketball's Newcomers in 2024-2025

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 