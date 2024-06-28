How Much Will Virginia's Ryan Dunn Make on his NBA Rookie Contract?
Virginia forward Ryan Dunn should sign his NBA rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, some time in the next week. How much is Dunn expected to earn on his rookie deal? Let's take a look at the projected numbers.
Rookie contracts for every first round pick of the NBA Draft is related to the salary cap for the next season, which is currently projected to be $141 million for the 2024-2025 season, a 3.66% increase from last year. The first two years of a rookie's NBA contract are guaranteed and then there are team options for the third and fourth years that are usually exercised in most cases. If things go well, the rookies are extended before their contract expires.
The rookie scale for the 28th pick in the NBA Draft is as follows:
1st year salary: $2,115,200
2nd year salary: $2,221,300
3rd year salary: $2,327,000
4th year option: 80.5% increase from year 3 salary
Qualifying option: 59.0% increase over year 4 salary
Total guaranteed from years 1 and 2: $4,336,500
NBA teams must offer at least 80% of the rookie scale slot value and can offer as high as 120% of the slot value. Almost every deal signed for rookies drafted in the first round is for the maximum slot value, though the Suns are in a particularly difficult situation with regards to their payroll, as they will go well over the $141 million salary cap for next season just by paying their three best players Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. See the full payroll chart for the Phoenix Suns here.
Phoenix could offer Dunn a minimum of $1,692,160 for his first-year salary (80% of the rookie scale) or a maximum of $2,538,240 (120%). Dunn's guaranteed money could be as little as $3,468,400 for his first two years in the league or as much as $5,203,800 if he signs for the max. The total maximum value of the contract is $13,036,482 if Dunn plays out the four years of his rookie deal at 120%.
For those wondering if Ryan Dunn made the right choice by declaring for the NBA Draft, this might help clear it up. We'll provide an update on the details of Dunn's rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns as soon as it is announced.
