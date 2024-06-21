Jersey Numbers Revealed for Virginia Basketball's Newcomers in 2024-2025
The Virginia men's basketball team has updated its official roster for the 2024-2025 season, revealing the jersey numbers for each of the newcomers joining the team for next season.
Florida State transfer Jalen Warley will wear #1, the same number he wore at Florida State for the last three seasons. Dante Harris was wearing the #1 at Virginia, but he entered the transfer portal and then reportedly withdrew and was expected to return to UVA as a walk-on, though that has not been confirmed and he is not currently listed on the roster. The #1 was worn by Jayden Gardner at UVA before Harris and most notably by Justin Anderson.
San Diego State transfer Elijah Saunders is set to wear #2, inheriting it from Reece Beekman, who wore it for the last four seasons. The #2 was also worn by Braxton Key and J.R. Reynolds at Virginia. Saunders wore the #25 at San Diego State and in high school, but moves to #2 now.
Jacob Cofie, a first-year forward from Seattle, will wear #5, worn most recently by walk-on Desmond Roberts and most notably by Kyle Guy and Curtis Staples. Roberts entered the transfer portal after one season at UVA, but might be coming back as he's now listed on Virginia's 2024-2025 roster at #13. Cofie wore #5 in his high school career at Eastside Catholic School.
Kansas State transfer Dai Dai Ames is set to wear #7, taking advantage of an NCAA rule change permitting players to wear jersey numbers 6-9 for the first time since 1957. Ames wore #4 at Kansas State and in high school, but Andrew Rohde is wearing that number at Virginia, so Ames will switch to #7.
Similarly, first-year guard Ishan Sharma will make use of that NCAA rule change and wear #9 at Virginia. Sharma, who hails from Milton, Ontario, wore #6 at Fort Erie Academy, but will be the first Cavalier in decades to wear #9.
Duke transfer TJ Power will wear #23 at Virginia. That number wasn't worn by any Cavalier last season, but was worn most recently by Isaac Traudt in the 2022-2023 season and most significantly by Mike Scott and Justin Anderson in his freshman year. Power wore #12 at Duke, a number which is currently worn by Elijah Gertrude at UVA, but Power was #23 in his high school career at Worcester Academy.
Vanderbilt transfer and Charlottesville native Carter Lang will wear #35, the same number he wore at Vanderbilt last season and the same one he wore in his high school career at St. Anne's-Belfield. Leon Bond III wore #35 the last two seasons at Virginia, the first Cavalier to wear that number in the Tony Bennett era, before he transferred to Northern Iowa this offseason. The most notable player to wear #35 at UVA is Travis Watson, a three-time All-ACC selection who played at Virginia from 2000 to 2003.
Senior walk-on guard Bryce Walker is switching from #42 to #8 and fellow walk-on Desmond Roberts, who entered the transfer portal but appears to be returning to UVA, will inherit #13 from the NBA Draft-bound Ryan Dunn. It still remains to be seen what is happening with Dante Harris, but if he is indeed coming back to Virginia next season, it will be as a walk-on and he will have to find a new number.
The 2024-2025 roster also includes official size measurements for each of the newcomers:
- Jalen Warley: 6'7", 205 pounds
- Elijah Saunders: 6'8", 225 pounds
- Jacob Cofie: 6'10", 230 pounds
- Dai Dai Ames: 6'1", 185 pounds
- Ishan Sharma: 6'5", 185 pounds
- TJ Power: 6'9", 216 pounds
- Carter Lang: 6'9", 235 pounds
