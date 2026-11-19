No. 4 Virginia will aim for its seventh win of the young season Friday, as it welcomes Loyola Maryland to John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers have not started a season 7-0 since the 2022-23 campaign. That should change Friday night. To follow along, here is the viewing information and a breakdown:

Viewing information

TV: ACC Network, Tipoff at 7 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Cooper Boardman

• Analyst: Terrence Oglesby

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Jimmy Miller

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Notes to know

It's been a good week for No. 4 Virginia. All three teams ranked ahead of the Cavaliers lost, opening the door for Virginia to gain more ground in the AP Poll. Realistically, only one or two teams have a case to be ranked ahead of the Cavaliers come Monday.

But in order for that conversation to become reality, Virginia must take care of business Friday night against Loyola Maryland. There's a 99% chance the Cavaliers win with ease. Nothing is guaranteed, though. The game is played on hardwood — not paper.

The Greyhounds are currently 1-4, including a trio of very uncompetitive losses. Loyola Maryland's only high-major game was an 80-58 loss at Georgetown, a game in which the Greyhounds had just one player score more than seven points (Leo Ricketts).

Ricketts, a junior guard, has been Loyola Maryland's best player. He leads the team with 17.4 points per game and a 37.8% clip from three-point land (min. 15 attempts). However, his heroics have done little to help a floundering Greyhounds squad.

Against its combined opponents, Loyola Marymount has lost every key statistic except for three-point percentage, free throw percentage, assists and offensive rebounds. It is particularly concerning that the Greyhounds are falling behind in turnovers and fouls. That's a problem against a team as talented and experienced as the Cavaliers.

Virginia could realistically record 15 blocks, 10 steals and take north of 30 attempts from the charity stripe. There is no reality in which Loyola Marymount can even stick around in the same stratosphere unless it hits north of 60% of its three-point attempts and immediately cleans up its sloppy play.

For the Cavaliers, the bigger question is if the back end the bench is finally going to get more than a handful of minutes. It would behoove them to find playing time for the reserves, as it's a long season.