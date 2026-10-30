How to Watch UVA Football at Wake Forest: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Virginia continues to play in primetime. It has only played one noon game this season, and even that contest was nationally broadcast on The CW. This week, the Cavaliers are on a national network again as they travel to No. 14 Wake Forest. Virginia is hoping to stop a costly October skid on Halloween.

Here is all the information needed to follow along with Saturday's action:

Viewing and listening information

TV: ESPN2, Kickoff at 3:45 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Roy Philpott

• Analyst: Brock Osweiler

• Sideline Reporter: Sherree Burruss

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Inside the matchup

The Demon Deacons were projected to finish 13th in the conference, according to the preseason ACC poll. That prediction ended up being as accurate as an inebriated surgeon. Wake Forest has sprinted ahead to become a genuine ACC contender — swiping Virginia's 2025 role. The Demon Deacons have pole position for the second spot in the conference title game.

Wake Forest has some similarities to last year's Cavaliers team. The Demon Deacons seldom make mistakes, swipe victory from the jaws of defeat, dominate the trenches and win with speed in space. In order to beat Wake Forest, Virginia must play a perfect football game — but that appears rather improbable.

The Cavaliers are just 2-4 against Power Four teams over halfway through the 2026 season. One of those wins was an ugly three-point win against a Syracuse team that finished the game down to its fourth-string quarterback.

Many of the key factors that made 2025 Virginia elite have not been found this year. The Cavaliers have missed tackles, lost one-on-one blocks and struggled to generate any consistency on offense.

On top of the self-inflicted mistakes, Virginia has racked up a very costly injury bill. The Cavaliers will be missing eight of their 22 starters Saturday. Included in that list are their starting running back and top two wide receivers. That's bad news for quarterback Beau Pribula, who is in consideration for this team's most prominent rider of the struggle bus.

Crazier things have happened. However, a Virginia win in Winston-Salem, N.C. would be pretty high up on the list of ridiculous upsets this season. If there was ever a time for the Cavaliers to get back on track, this is it.