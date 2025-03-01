How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will host one of the best teams in the ACC and in all of college basketball when No. 13 Clemson visits UVA on Saturday at 12pm ET (ESPN2) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Tigers are currently tied for second place in the ACC standings at 15-2, while the Cavaliers are tied for ninth at 7-10 in ACC play, but UVA has a four-game winning streak in the series against Clemson and has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Tigers and 17 of the last 20. Virginia has a 47-17 advantage against Clemson in games played in Charlottesville and an 8-2 edge at John Paul Jones Arena. Overall, UVA leads Clemson 83-53 in the all-time series that dates back to 1936.
Virginia is 9-6 in home games in the 2024-2025 season, while Clemson is 9-3 in games away from home this season and 7-3 in true road games. Clemson's only road loss in ACC play this season was at Louisville and the Tigers have already guaranteed a winning record in road ACC games for the first time since 1986-1987.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Clemson, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Clemson Tigers (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 7-10 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, March 1st at 12pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ESPN2
How to stream: ESPN+ | ESPN.com/watch
Commentators: Jay Alter (Play-by-Play), Randolph Childress (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 119 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Clemson Athletic Network
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Clemson, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Clemson Game Preview, Score Prediction
