Four Cavaliers Invited to US Men's Lacrosse National Team Training Camp

Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore, Charlie Bertrand, and Ryan Conrad have been invited to a U.S. Men's National Lacrosse training camp. Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

50 of the best lacrosse players in the country have received invitations to participate in a training camp for the U.S. Men's National Lacrosse Team in preparation for the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship. Among those 50 players will be four current or former members of the Virginia men's lacrosse program. Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore ('22), Charlie Bertrand ('21), and Ryan Conrad ('19) were invited to the camp, which serves as an important part of the selection process that will eventually produce a final 23-man roster to represent Team USA at the World Lacrosse Championship next summer in San Diego.

Along with Duke attackman Brennan O'Neill, Connor Shellenberger is one of just two invitees in the college class of 2024, making them the youngest players to be invited to the camp. Shellenberger was finalist for the Tewaaraton Award and was named a First-Team USILA All-American for the second year in a row in 2022.

Matt Moore just concluded a decorated five-year career at Virginia, which he finished as the program's all-time points leader with 277 career points. The No. 4 overall selection by the Archers Lacrosse Club in this year's PLL Draft, Moore was one of four rookies picked to participate in the PLL All-Star Game.

Charlie Bertrand was selected 24th overall in the 2021 PLL Draft by the Redwoods Lacrosse Club after playing his final season of collegiate lacrosse with Virginia after having won two NCAA Division II national championships at Merrimack. Bertrand scored 26 goals and seven assists to help UVA capture the 2021 National Championship.

Ryan Conrad was a key part of the resurgence of the Virginia men's lacrosse program under Lars Tiffany. In his senior season, Conrad led the Cavaliers to both the ACC Championship and NCAA Championship. He was named the MVP of the 2019 ACC Tournament, a USILA First-Team All-American, and a NCAA All-Tournament Team selection. He currently plays for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club in the PLL.

Shellenberger, Moore, Bertrand, and Conrad will compete with the best in the sport at the training camp at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland from September 23rd-25th.

